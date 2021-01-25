How to get the COVID-19 vaccine

REGISTRATION LINKS: Go to http://www.danvilleva.gov/PittDanSignup and follow the process to get your appointment.

UPDATED INFORMATION: Clinics (when scheduled) and guiding information can be found at the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District website and its Facebook page.

INFORMATION ON PAPER: At the health departments, public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

WHO IS COVERED: Phase 1b applies to all citizens who are 65 or older, those who are 18-64 with specific health conditions and those in fields of employment that require public interaction, such as law enforcement, firefighters, teachers, restaurant workers and others. Detailed definitions of phases and priorities are at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

