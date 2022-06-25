In mixed views, Dan River Region leaders react to Roe V. Wade ruling

The leader of the Danville chapter of the NAACP blasted the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday overturning Roe V. Wade.

"It's absolutely horrible," said Danville NAACP President Tommy Bennett. "I just can't believe it. We go two steps forward and 10 steps back."

The court's 6-3 ruling Friday leaves the question of how to legislate abortion to individual states. Roe v. Wade established the constitutional right to abortion nearly 50 years ago in 1973. It allowed abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, wants to outlaw abortions in the state after the 15th week of pregnancy, permitting exceptions in cases of rape, incest or if the woman's life is in danger past that point.

Under current law in the commonwealth, abortions are allowed up to the 25th week, or through the second trimester.

Mirroring a nationwide trend, local reaction to Friday's ruling was mixed amount Dan River Region leaders.

State Sen. Frank Ruff, R-15th District, expressed support for the high court's decision Friday afternoon.

"It is my firm belief that Roe was wrongly decided originally," Ruff told the Danville Register & Bee. "In the legislature, I have proudly voted for pro-life policies. I will continue to support life, and in the legislature, I will work to pass legislation that protects the unborn here in Virginia."

The constitution does not prohibit citizens from each state from regulating or banning abortion, Pittsylvania County Republican Committee Chairman William Pace, who praised the court's decision, said Friday.

"I have been praying for this moment for a long time," Pace said. "In Dobbs v. Jackson, the U.S. Supreme Court acknowledges that the decision of abortion is not left up to the courts, but rather the legislature, as it should have been in the first place."

The court's ruling returns authority on abortion "back to the people and their elected representatives," Pace added. The fight to end abortion in Virginia will continue, he suggested.

"Sadly, abortion is still legal in Virginia, and the decision from Dobbs v. Jackson reinvigorates my will to fight for life," Pace said. "I hope that those who value life and the unborn will join us in this cause as it is far from over."

Danville Democratic Committee Chair Clem Oliver declined to comment for this story.

Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee Chairman Roy Ford said of the ruling, "I'm not really surprised, especially in light of the leak that came out and also the way the appointments have been made to the court."

Ford, who said he was in favor of a woman's right to choose whether to have an abortion, said it is a complicated, uncomfortable issue. There is too much involved when it comes to personal medical decisions, and they should be left up to the individual, he said.

"I really don't like the idea of dictating medical decisions to people," Ford said.

Delegate Les Adams, R-Chatham, said, "It's certainly a historic day, it's a monumental decision in terms of jurisprudence and I'm certainly glad to see it."

The constitution does not grant a right to an abortion, Adams said.

"It's simply a matter to be determined by the people and their representatives," he said. "Its the right decision and certainly welcome and a good day for the pro-life position."

Bennett said all the Supreme Court justices appointed by former President Donald Trump — Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade — are doing exactly what he wanted them to do. And the court will not stop there, Bennett added.

"That's only the beginning," he said.

National media outlets reported that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has aimed his sights on other rulings that have affirmed gay rights and contraception rights in the past, saying they should be reconsidered.

Thomas wrote that those rulings “were demonstrably erroneous decisions.”

The cases he mentioned are Griswold vs. Connecticut, the 1965 ruling in which the Supreme Court said married couples have the right to obtain contraceptives; Lawrence v. Texas, which in 2003 established the right to engage in private sexual acts; and the 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which said there is a right to same-sex marriage.

"You can't tell me who to marry, who to love," said Bennett. "When you start stepping into my house and into my bedroom and telling me what I should and shouldn't do, you are truly out of order, you are really out of order."

Friday's ruling affects all women, Bennett said, adding that Black women during slavery were raped and impregnated by slave owners.

Strom Thurmond, the U.S. senator from South Carolina who fought against civil rights in the mid-20th century and died in 2003, fathered a child with a Black woman, he added.

"Are we going to go back to that now?" Bennett said, adding that voting rights for Black people could also be in danger.

