In stout offensive performance, Tunstall sweeps cross-county rival Chatham

Austin added, “I think we just had a lot of fight left in us, so we just had to get going so we did what we had to do to get it together.”

White stressed the communication factor once again in explaining Tunstall’s dominance in the final two sets.

“I think it was just really talking more, being on our toes more, I think at first, we were kind of just standing up, but then we started covering the middle and I think that helped us push through and have that big success,” she said.

According to Austin, it was the ever-growing confidence Tunstall found over its multiple runs that made the difference.

“I think it was also the momentum,” she said. “The more points we got, the more excited we got, and it just helped us push forward and break away.”

Any athlete knows the feeling of satisfaction that comes with defeating a rival and the Trojans weren’t any different after their victory over the ‘Cavs.

“I mean, it feels really good,” Austin said. “We’re out there jumping for it, we’re ready to play.”

White added, “I’m very confident. We are a very young team. We just graduated seven seniors last year so it’s very hopeful to have that early success.”