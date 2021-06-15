IN THE YARD: Fruit's humble beginnings are American as apple pie

Apple pie, and fruit pies in general, became so popular over the past 200 to 300 years or so because they are relatively cheap and easy to make. We are blessed with the conditions over most of North America to grow apples, pears, peaches, damsons and more to make these fruits easily available. It is no wonder pies are eaten with almost every meal.

The route apples traveled to their place in the agricultural economy is not as direct as with other crops. They were grafted or hybridization between species occurring naturally. There was no controlled breeding of apples until about 400 years ago. To understand the history of this fruit, we need to look at a little paleontology, evolution and early trade along the “Silk Road” trading route between Europe and Asia.

The first apples occurred naturally. They evolved into large and fleshy fruits to attract large animals looking for food. These large animals would eat the fruit and then migrate long distances, dropping the apple seeds along the way. The seeds would germinate and a new area would soon have a grove of apple trees. This was working well until the ice age froze the land and killed off many of the animal species that were spreading the apples.