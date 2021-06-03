Installation company relocating to Dan River Region with $7.15 million investment, 46 new jobs

A global installation company is moving its U.S. headquarters to the Dan River Region, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday afternoon.
Walraven will invest $7.15 million and create 46 new jobs as it relocates from Michigan to the Danville area. It will move into a shell building in Cane Creek Centre, a joint industrial park for the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County, Northam said.
In Northam's trip to Europe last month, he met with the company CEO in Frankfurt, Germany, a release said. Virginia competed with Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee for the project.
“Walraven is a global giant in the installation systems industry and the company’s decision to relocate to Danville-Pittsylvania County is a testament to our world-class business environment,” Northam said. “This announcement further demonstrates the strength of Southern Virginia’s economic assets and its commitment to infrastructure, education, and building the workforce of the future."
The company makes installation systems for mechanical, plumbing, fire, seismic and electrical industries and applications. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Walraven manufactures its products in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Spain, Turkey, China, India, Dubai, Canada and the United States.
“The Governor and I had a great meeting with Walraven’s leadership on our mission to Europe last month, and we are thrilled to see another global business choose Virginia for its U.S. headquarters,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Danville-Pittsylvania County offers the infrastructure and resources the company needs to increase its share of U.S. and other international markets.”
Northam approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Danville-Pittsylvania County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $48,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the project. Walraven is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the release stated.
“We continue to make great strides in reimagining our city and the Dan River Region, and this announcement today is further evidence of those efforts,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “Once again, as we celebrate this announcement, let us also celebrate the partnerships in place that brought us to this point. On behalf of the City of Danville, I want to thank Walraven for choosing to call our city and region its home.”
“I am thankful that Walraven is committing to locate in the Cane Creek Centre in Pittsylvania County and provide high-quality jobs in our region,” said Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “Having yet another proven employer choose to locate in Pittsylvania County is a testament to the quality of our workforce and business environment.”