Jennifer McClellan, seeking Dem nomination for governor, visits Danville
ELECTION 2021 | GOVERNOR

Jennifer McClellan

Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan chats with a resident Friday at Taste of Soul restaurant at 616 N. Main St.

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee

Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, visited Danville Friday afternoon.

McClellan, who represents the 9th Senate District, stopped by Taste of Soul restaurant at 616 N. Main St. to host a community conversation on about her plans to emphasize small, woman and minority owned businesses in her economic recovery plan as governor.

A small handful of residents showed up for the event.

She began her “Community Conversations” tour in Roanoke and Radford on Tuesday and hosted events in Wytheville and Abingdon as well.

McClellan is one of several candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, including Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Del. Lee Carter and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy.

