The incident occurred in the 800 block of Stokes Street, said Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell.
Study shows starting pay in Danville is 20% lower than average.
Danville police arrested a 41-year-old suspect in connection with a Wednesday morning robbery of a convenience store in North Danville.
The Danville Register & Bee is moving to a new home — the fourth time in the newspaper’s 140-year history — and will be closer to the hear…
The new year brings new opportunities to volunteer at God’s Storehouse, the nonprofit local food pantry that provides food for thousands of people in the community.
Unattended cooking is blamed in a Wednesday evening fire that damaged a newly remodeled home in Danville
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Tunstall’s win preserves their chance at a perfect record.
The tournament is named after late legendary George Washington boys basketball coach and educator Harry Johnson.
Police say three people ages 30, 17 and 11 are dead in Nelson County after an SUV apparently tried to cross the Rockfish River but was swept away.
