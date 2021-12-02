Jodie
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Gretna man was shot and killed while attempting to attack his estranged wife in her Forest home Friday evening, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Clarence James Martin Jr., the man fatally shot on Nov. 17 in Danville, was found by police on the front porch of 130 Rocklawn Ave., along with a firearm, according to search warrants.
- Updated
The Scott family — relatives of Danville's icon Wendell Scott — is game-show feuding again after winning their first appearance in the summer.
It has been seven months since Tonya Barker received a new pair of lungs due to a rare, chronic lung disease.
Three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, the police chief said.
- Updated
Black Friday in Danville did not have the frantic crowds of years past, but plenty of shoppers still turned out to grab gifts for loved ones.
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville is looking for 16 teachers to become students in a new coaching institute.
On Nov. 19, the county sent notices to all property owners following a reassessment process that spanned more than a year.
Face with a staff shortage — a situation familiar to nearly all facets of the region and county — Danville Parks and Recreation has called a timeout and canceled the upcoming winter sports basketball league.
A Saturday evening fire damaged a deck of a home at 133 Westmoreland Court in Danville.