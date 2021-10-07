John Wick
The driver was 54-year-old Brian Odell Bowden, of Danville, and 49-year-old Leanette Renee Tharp was the passenger, a news release stated.
A Pittsylvania County supervisor retaliated against the county’s former social services director after she gave a First Amendment-protected speech at a state board meeting, a jury concluded Thursday in federal court in Roanoke.
More than 1,000 jobs, $400 million in investment comes following Ikea's shuttering.
A woman suffered first- and second-degree burns from a kitchen fire at her home Tuesday afternoon.
Seven new COVID-19 deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County hit the record books Saturday and Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Henrietta Lacks was born in Roanoke in 1920. After her mother died when she was 4, her family moved to Clover, in Halifax County in Southside Virginia, and she worked on a tobacco farm. She and her husband left for Maryland in the early 1940s.
However much elderly, stately trees are revered in the South, the magnolia tree in front of The Wednesday Club had to come down.
Danville police officers now start out making more money than their peers at other departments in the region, including those in Greensboro, North Carolina, Roanoke and other nearby cities.
Pittsylvania Historical Society pushing county to invest in new director for museum and historic sites
The Pittsylvania Historical Society is asking the county to use revenues from an upcoming transient occupancy tax to hire a director of sites and museums.