Lagging data suggests omicron peak infections were higher in Danville, Pittsylvania County

It appears there were even more local COVID-19 cases at the height of the omicron wave than previously reported to the Virginia Department of Health, but the current downward track is expected to continue, a welcome sign to a weary health field.

Daily dashboard updates this week — if taken at face value — showed a sudden rise in virus infections for Danville and Pittsylvania County. But the reality is delayed reporting, not new cases, caused the spike.

About 80% of the 375 new cases reported over a three-day span this week are from mid-January, according to Christopher Garrett, the local health emergency coordinator with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

Over the course of the pandemic, this has sometimes happened for one reason or another. Sometimes the health department receives a delayed bulk batch of COVID-19 results from a variety of sources.

"The current rise in cases is from a reporting issue," Garrett told the Register & Bee this week.

Mid-January was the local peak of the omicron wave, a surge that brought record infection levels across the Dan River Region. Driven by a highly transmissible version of the novel coronavirus, the area was averaging about 237 new daily cases Jan. 14.

Infections have significantly dwindled since and were down to about 34 cases a day before this week's artificial bump skewed the data.

Health officials previously acknowledged last month's official recordings likely didn't capture the true impact of the surge. For example, results from home test kits aren't reported to the state. In addition, not everyone who showed signs of COVID-19 sought out a test, and those who did faced a hard time finding one.

Deaths are another common lag in COVID-19 reporting. Last week, 16 new fatalities — two Pittsylvania County residents and 14 from Danville — made it into the official record logs. But those deaths almost certainty happened weeks earlier because of a time-consuming process officials use to verify fatalities are linked to COVID-19. That includes waiting for the official death certificate and conducting follow-up investigations if there are any questions.

So far, 435 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19 since the first death was reported nearly two years ago.

Current state

Danville has shifted into the medium level of COVID-19 risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control's new view on impact to communities. The CDC now calculates the burden on local health care systems to determine if the risk is low, medium or high.

A week ago, the federal agency pegged Danville in the low — green — category, meaning face masks were no longer recommended in public indoor settings. However, the medium level suggests those at a high risk for severe illness talk to health care providers to determine if the induvial should continue to mask up. Otherwise, masks are no longer suggested.

Pittsylvania County remains in the medium level noted by a yellow color. Localities to the north at still in a high risk, labeled orange on the newly debuted system.

Before the switch, the CDC viewed community transmission was the critical point in determining if face masks should be used. By those metrics, both Danville and Pittsylvania County are still considered to be at a high risk for COVID-19 spread. Pittsylvania County's positivity rate — a figure that calculates positive results against overall tests given — was at 29% on Friday, far above the 5% benchmark recommended by the CDC. Danville's still-elevated figure was at 12%.

Downward march

Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, is upbeat on the future path of the virus after two years of up-and-down struggles.

"Absent further troublesome mutation variants of significance we anticipate the downward trend to continue for the next several months," he told the Register & Bee this week. "By the summer of 2022, if not sooner, we truly hope COVID will transition from pandemic to epidemic to endemic."

In the political world, that switch is already racing across the country. What few mandates remained have fallen recently, especially with the CDC's new guidance. However, health experts haven't been as quick to declare a victory, knowing how many times the novel coronavirus has changed course in the snap of a finger.

"Once it reaches this last stage it will be much easier for us to go about our lives more normally — learning to live with this coronavirus," Spillmann explained. "Over time it might join the ranks of four of its coronavirus relatives that chase 'the common cold.'"

Supporting the theory the virus still poses a threat, Spillmann continues to beat the drum of vaccinations and booster shots, along with staying home when ill.

He also said to "apply the 3 Ws appropriately," meaning wearing a mask, watching distance and washing hands.

In addition to advice like getting enough sleep and exercise, Spillmann offered other thoughts that aren't not necessarily geared toward medicine, but can equally impact the outcomes of health.

"Engage safely with friends and family; be good to yourself; take pleasure in life each day; have some fun; don’t forget to laugh," he told the Register & Bee.

