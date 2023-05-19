The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce has announced the graduation of the 2022-23 Leadership Southside class.

The class will be recognized at the chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner on Wednesday at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Leadership Southside is the Dan River Region’s leadership development program for the business, education, public and nonprofit sectors.

Approaching its 31st year, Leadership Southside boasts more than 550 alumni.

Session topics include leading a team, conflict resolution, nonprofit board leadership, communication skills, crisis leadership, equitable leadership, presentation skills, purpose-driven leadership and transformational leadership. Participants also traveled to Richmond for Chamber Day at the Capitol to hear from and engage with members of the General Assembly.

The graduates include

Adrian Badgett, Pittsylvania County Public Library, Gretna Branch

Allison Petty, American National Bank & Trust Company

Alyssa Turner, River District Association

Amanda Hylton, Institute for Advanced Learning and Research

April Neal, Danville Fire Department

Austin Bunn, AOSS Ventures

Blanche Wilkerson, Danville Sheriff’s Office

Brandi Turner, Sovah Pulmonology Clinic

Brandie Kendrick, Danville Pittsylvania Community Services

Courtney Dixon, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

Tonitta McNeal, Averett University

Gregory Hairston, Danville Family YMCA

Hannah Barker, Center for Early Success

Irving Perez, American National Bank & Trust Company

Jacob Taylor, Institute for Advanced Learning and Research

Johnny West, Danville Police Department

Elli Whitehead, River District Consulting Group

Lauren Parks, Blush and Glow Spa

Laurie Weaver, city of Danville information technology department

Quincey Logan, Epic Health Partners

Thomas Clark, Supply Resources, Inc.

Tracey McCall, Movement Mortgage

Vanessa Scearce, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area

Jessica Rose, Hayes Epic Health Partners

Ridge Williamson, Negril, Inc.

Leadership Southside is a 10-month program that typically meets on the third Tuesday of each month from August through May. Applications are open now for the 2023-2024 program year. Those interested can apply at www.dpchamber.org/leadershipsouthside. Applications are due by 5 p.m. June 16. Only complete applications will be considered.

The chamber has contracted with Rachel Covington to lead and facilitate the program. Covington previously served as the senior director of member services for the chamber and led Leadership Southside as part of her role. For more information about Leadership Southside, contact Covington at rcovington@dpchamber.org.