A Virginia senator has co-sponsored a bill designed to help the motorsports industries with tax code changes set to expire in two years.

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, put forth legislation known as the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act.

If passed, it would make a temporary classification permanent that allows for depreciating assets. Depreciation becomes advantageous when writing off items when tax time rolls around.

According to Warner and Young, it would allow owners of the venues to continue to plan for upgrades and safety updates, in turn bringing more jobs and money to the local coffers.

Just to the east of Danville is Virginia International Raceway, tucked away in the rural Alton area of Halifax County.

Even though it’s in another locality, Danville enjoys the economic benefits as VIR visitors stay in city hotels and eat out in Danville restaurants when visiting the raceway.

“Visitors to VIR are not only spending time enjoying action at the track, but they take advantage of our great variety of shopping, dining and attractions,” Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager for the city of Danville, said in a statement earlier this year.

VIR attracts an estimated 270,000 visitors to the region each year, bringing a local economic impact of more than $197 million, the Register & Bee has previously reported.

“Motorsports entertainment complexes use the seven-year period afforded by the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act to reinvest in their facilities and organizations to create jobs, make safety improvements and enrich the surrounding economies, most of which are in rural areas like Virginia International Raceway is to Halifax and Pittsylvania counties,” Connie Nyholm, owner and CEO of VIR, said in a statement.

Nyholm said VIR has attracted 18 businesses to its campus and has more than 600,000 visitors yearly.

Aside from racing, VIR also hosts the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, a musical event that draws about 30,000 fans to Southside Virginia.

The temporary provision that codified the definition of a motorsports entertainment complex in the tax code is set to expire in 2025, according to Warner’s office.

When it comes to tax situations, the provision allows complexes to depreciate all of the assets inside a facility as one over a seven-year period. With uncertainty driving fears the legislation won’t be extended, it could hinder track owners to look at the long-term picture.

If it expires, according to Warner’s office, about one-third of all motorsports assets would be reclassified under the 39-year depreciation period and about two-thirds would fall under a 15-year period window.

This would put them at a disadvantage when it comes to other sports and entertainment venues, according to Warner.

“The Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act is a simple fix to our tax code that will offer speedways the freedom to make long-term investments and upgrades to their facilities,” Warner said. “I’m proud to introduce legislation that will improve driver safety, enhance fan experience, and support jobs in our racing communities.”

Over on the House side, a companion bipartisan measure was introduced in April.

“As future investments in capital projects are considered here at Martinsville Speedway, this important legislation provides much needed certainty not only for our facility, but motorsports facilities around the country,” said Clay Campbell, president of Martinsville Speedway.