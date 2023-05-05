White Rock Hill community residents and others are invited to learn more about the community in a four-part discussion series called “Let’s Talk History: White Rock Hill Community Conversations.”

The first session, “Let’s Talk History: Overview,” is scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday at White Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 418 Locust Lane in Danville.

The sessions, sponsored by the White Rock Neighborhood Empowerment Association, will be led by local historian Katrice Luck Brimmer and Andrea Burney, a member of the association.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about White Rock Hill,” said Hanton Scales, president of the assocation. “We want current and former residents to come learn and share their memories, stories and photos. We also invite others who are just interested in history to join us.”

Other sessions will be held May 25, June 8 and June 22. All sessions are held at 6 p.m. at the White Rock Church Fellowship Hall.

Burney noted the community has a rich history and the sessions will focus on the people and places, including entrepreneurs and businesses; influences that the White Rock Baptist Church and the White Rock Park had and is having on the area; and a review of the Native American groups that inhabited the area.

The White Rock community was also the home of racing legend Wendell Scott, and a historical marker marks the location of his garage.

“Questions such as ‘why is it called White Rock Hill?’, and ‘what’s with the abandoned rail tracks near the Park?,’” Burney said. ”We are fortunate to have Katrice Luck-Brimmer and other resources to partner with us. Our goal is to increase awareness and ultimately prepare an oral and/or written history of the area.”

Scales said that the Let’s Talk History project will culminate with an event in White Rock Park this summer.

“We hope to bring our community together to learn about our history and then celebrate with a fun day of activities for youth and adults,” Scales added.

There is no cost to attend the sessions. For more information, contact Theresa Carter at 434-228-3180.