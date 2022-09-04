Letter: Beware of new scam

Beware. A new post-pandemic scam is here, now that we are all out and about doing our shopping, there’s grifting in the parking lots of the big stores with big parking lots.

The scam goes like this: you are maybe at store and you come out with a cart full of frozen food trying to melt. So, you’re in a big hurry. And there’s your car, with some guy squatting at the passenger side of your car, near the rear tire. So you go over to see that’s wrong.

Damage! White dots on the finish of my almost brand new Honda. Not scrape marks, just dots. But the worst is yet to come: because damage is also on the car adjacent, belonging to the squatting guy. He’s trying to show me the damage to his own car; no white dots, no scrapes and yes, invisible to my naked eyes, but not to his.

So I didn’t do what I was supposed to do: which is to offer him some cash to have the problem go away. Instead, I say: let’s exchange information, everything my insurance company would need to fix this damage: his name, his phone number, a photo of the “damage.” He writes down his phone number and name, I give him my phone number and ask for him to send me a photo of the “damage” to his car. I also write down the number of his license plate.

The next day, I call my insurance company, and ruin my spotless driving record. Then I inspect my new car after the rain, and the white spots are gone! And then the scammer calls me and asks me to drop the claim, because he can’t be bothered with all the trouble it will be to have the damage to his car worked on. Too much trouble, he says.

Lesson: never be tempted offer to “settle” a non-moving “damage” claim, even if you’re too blind to actually see the “damage.” This is the second one I know; a friend recently reported a similar one in the county where the scammer accused a teenager of dimpling his car when she opened up her own car door.

Only that scammer never saw Grandma who was sitting in the car watching the whole drama, and when Granny got out to do the inspection, the scammer couldn’t get away fast enough.

So not all scams are on the net; new ones are emerging in our 3D world. Forewarned is forearmed.

Barbara Hudson, Danville