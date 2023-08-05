I would like to know why the City of Danville retirees have not received a cost of living increase for the last 15 or so years when the state and federal government see the need to treat their retirees with such fairness with a COLA increase about every year to keep up with the inflation rate. The city retirement system has well over $250 million in its holdings. The retired city employees used to receive an annual COLA increase up to about 15 years ago. The bonuses that are handed out every few years do not account for the financial loss when our base pension is not increased. If you have retired 20 years ago you now have lost about 24% of the financial strength of your pension due to no COLA increase. Yet the City of Danville can support the casino with open arms and give city directors and department heads huge salary increases, but shut the door on the retirees' needs. Until the city of Danville can restructure its retirement system back to the way it used to be with COLA increases don’t come to work for the city of Danville. They have nothing to offer. The treatment by the city to its retired employees is so unfair, horrible and horrific.