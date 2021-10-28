Letter: Commending actions of board of supervisors

To the editor:

I am writing concerning the front page article Oct. 21 about the censure to Vic Ingram, Tunstall district supervisor by fellow Pittsylvania County supervisors over text messaged sent during a June meeting “construed as racists” and breaching the confidentiality of closed sessions and “meddled in personnel issues with county employees that are not direct reports to the board.”

I want to commend the actions of the board members and thank them for standing up for what is the right thing to do.

I am not a resident of Pittsylvania County but reside in neighboring Caswell County, North Carolina, and am a retired local government employee who also functioned in a supervisory role and know who vital that rules and regulation for handling meeting without racial/prejudicial remarks and dealing with employees and citizens according to the rules of the local government policy and procedures are.

In this time of observing numerous issues of abrasive, racists and unlawful behaviors, it is refreshing to see this issue handles in what appears to be an ethical and humane way. Thank you.

Benton C. Thompson, Blanch, North Carolina