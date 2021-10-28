Letter: Down, down, down: How far will we fall?

To the editor:

Alice said in Wonderland, “If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is because everything would be what it isn’t. And contrariwise, what it is, it wouldn’t be, and what it wouldn’t be, it would.” Same in President "Big-Guy" Biden’s world, the savior of the American way.

COVID is still here and now it’s affecting the good "blue" states. More Americans died from COVID in 2021 than under Trump in 2020. No use going back to yesterday, I was a different person then.

Inflation looks worse every day. Gas is at a seven-year high. Projected heating costs will be 54% higher this winter. Supply chains are broken.

Biden’s Transportation Secretary Buttigieg said about supply problems, “they are just positive byproducts of Biden successfully guiding this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession.” Buttigieg has zero experience in labor, business or supply chains. I’m not crazy, my reality is just different than yours.

The southern border is a quotidian circumstance because of climate change. For some reason democrats and media enablers enjoy ridiculing and mocking everyone concerned about hooking Americans on government money. Sometimes forever is just one second.