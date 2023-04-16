President Joe "Big-Guy" Biden is a criminal. He’s a pathological liar and traitor to his country. Biden made himself and his family wealthy at his country’s expense while serving as Obama’s pathetic VP.

Most of you voted for Biden for president because he wasn’t Trump. You voted for the most criminally conflicted man ever to become president of the United States.

You deserve a standing ovation. You didn’t vote for your country, you voted for a dementia-stricken patient who walks like it while making stupid jokes.

You didn’t care about your country; all you cared about is what you’d receive free from the Biden government.

Congratulations. The evidence is overwhelming. Joe "Big-Guy" Biden knew exactly what his son, Hunter, was doing to bribe cash from foreign (enemy) countries in exchange for top-secret, classified information from his Dad, Joe "Big-Guy" Biden.

Anyone saying the obvious, incriminating evidence on the Biden’s is not overwhelming is a liar. Joe Biden is a liar. Hunter Biden is a liar. Joe’s brother Jim is a liar. Every member of the Biden family is lying. The FBI is lying. They are politically corrupt in favor of Democrats and The Deep State.

Joe "Big-Guy" Biden is a traitor to his country. He is the worst publicly-elected offender in the history of the United States and typical of today's Democrats. Biden just wants to be a rich tycoon and his country be damned.

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County