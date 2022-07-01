Letter: Let others decide

To the editor:

Here we go again. Ken Larking’s presentation of deadly accidents gets to everyone’s heart.

But, if common sense has been used in each accident the outcome could possibly have been different.

What if other cities with beautiful rivers and dams take your route, we would have neither, anywhere.

Everyone knows if there is just a full day of rain, the Dan River will flood. How are you going to stop the flow of water when you build your River Front Park? I’m not an expert, but it seems that flowing over a dam or two will slow it down.

The latest news report has said that the White Mill development has moved to December 2023. Let’s not hold our breath! Let the people of Danville and others who use the trail help with the decision. It’s our city also.

Faith Hyler, Danville