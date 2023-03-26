I wish to congratulate Sharon Leigg and her Japanese Club at George Washington High School for a splendid Japan Day event.

The day was full of Japanese culture, including creative writing, dance, martial arts, origami, games, tea ceremony and music. If the purpose of the event was to introduce Japanese culture to Western audiences, then by any objective measure the day was a sterling success.

Cultural sensitivity is now even more needed in the 21st-century, and we are lucky to have such a dedicated teacher as Ms. Leigg. If teachers were a natural resource, then Leigg is a treasure.

Ted Maier, Danville