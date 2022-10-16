Letter: Vote for Petrina Carter

I am writing to voice my support for Petrina Carter, who is running for Danville City Council.

Danville is at an important crossroads in its long history with many exciting projects under way. Of particular importance is the Caesars Entertainment project scheduled to open in 2024 and the potential of the Mega Park at Berry Hill which is targeting large industrial prospects which could lead to thousands of new jobs.

Council will be challenged with enormous opportunities in the future and Petrina Carter is a candidate that would be a great addition. Her attributes include integrity, team work, analytical skills, toughness, dedication and common sense — common sense being a quality that is often missing in politics.

We clearly need top-notch council members to guide us through the coming years as the future unfolds. Please consider joining me in casting a vote for Petrina Carter.

Mark Gignac, Danville