Letter: Yes, facts are facts

Regarding the letter of Feb. 6 (More concerned about what is taught at home, page A4), yes, facts are facts.

In 1954, the Supreme Court (Brown v. Board of Education) overturned, that is got rid of the notion of “separate but equal.” That’s 67 years ago. A fact. Attorney General Robert Kennedy did sent troops to Oxford, Mississippi, allowing James Meredith to enter Ole Miss. That’s a fact. 3,000 troops were sent (not 31,000), that was 60 years ago.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is tracking hate groups. This includes anti-Black, anti-Jewish and other hate groups. Yes, this is a fact. We as a nation have come very far since then. We do have more room for improvement. Read your Bible, the only “perfect” society on Earth was Eden, which man ruined. No one of us is perfect.

CRT (critical race theory) may not be incorporated in Virginia’s Standards of Learning, but it is being taught in our schools. Cancel culture is another name for CRT. Teaching children one race is always victims while another race is always victimizers. That is CRT.

History is history, good, bad, ugly and beautiful its all history. I agree with the letter writer on one point. Parents should and must teach kids right from wrong. Yes, that includes having input into curriculum.

James Richards, Danville