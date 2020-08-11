You have permission to edit this article.
Letters to the editor for Aug 11, 2020
Letters to the editor for Aug 11, 2020

On the mural in Downtown Roanoke

Recently, we saw an amazing display of compassion and camaraderie in Roanoke with the painting of the “End Racism Now” mural on Campbell Avenue. The completion of such an endeavor is momentous, especially within our state.

We’re too familiar with our state’s checkered history dealing with race. From the school closures in response to desegregation in the 1950s to the landmark case for interracial love by the Lovings in the 1960s, Virginia had so many battles about race that right now is the best time to confront the issue.

While I was watching the painting of the mural, a message that shouldn’t be controversial, sadly bought in comments denouncing such an action. Three words, 12 letters; how could that be so controversial? I ask myself, “Doesn’t everyone want to get rid of racism?”

I struggle to understand those who oppose this exhibition of kaleidoscope of colors and artists in a hope to bring awareness to an old cancerous sore on America. Some believe racism is a myth because they personally haven’t experienced it. I’ve personally never experienced a million dollars, but I’m sure that amount is a reality to a lucky few.

The absence of our own suffering doesn’t negate the suffering of others. In order to rid ourselves of the cancer that is racism we must be totally honest with ourselves, confront our histories and biases, and openly talk about race issues that plague us as a society today.

CHARISSE WADE

Lynchburg

