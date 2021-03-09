Let’s stop leaving trash around our countryside
To the editor:
How would you feel if someone drove by your house and dumped their trash? What is happening to our streets and roads in Danville and in Pittsylvania County? Why do people throw trash out of their car windows instead of simply taking it to their own houses and placing it in a trash can? Do we have that little regard for others’ property or for God’s Earth?
If this is you doing this, please make an effort not to litter. With all the problems we have in this world, this may seem like a trivial issue, but it’s something we can all do together and for one another.
Put trash in it’s place, please.
CYNTHIA MOTLEY
Danville
You can’t please all people all the time
To the editor:
Just who are these people behind the “cancel culture movement”? Why should we pay any attention to them?
I don’t want to be insensitive, but why are so many people yielding to the will of so few? If something has been acceptable for many years, why is it suddenly unacceptable? Why change everything to make the few disgruntled people happy?
What if you find the changes they want to make offensive? What about your feeling? It is impossible to please all of the people all the time.
The history of every nation is filled with the stories of imperfect but influential people both good and bad. They are what makes up your history. By erasing them from your history, you not only lose part of what made you who you are, both the good and the bad, but this condemns you to repeat their mistakes.
The people behind this “movement” are either delusional, misinformed or have a secret agenda all their own. Either way, they should not be allowed to have their way, as they are a very small minority of extremists bent on having things their way. The values of today should not be applied against the past. Things were different.
Being offended or offensive occasionally is not necessarily a bad thing. One could argue that it builds character. It’s a question of judgment and values.
People are like pancakes: Some are bigger than others, some are perfectly round, some are bumpy, while some are darker than others. You cannot please everyone, but you can do your best.
HARVEY O. MINNICK JR.
Danville