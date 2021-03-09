What if you find the changes they want to make offensive? What about your feeling? It is impossible to please all of the people all the time.

The history of every nation is filled with the stories of imperfect but influential people both good and bad. They are what makes up your history. By erasing them from your history, you not only lose part of what made you who you are, both the good and the bad, but this condemns you to repeat their mistakes.

The people behind this “movement” are either delusional, misinformed or have a secret agenda all their own. Either way, they should not be allowed to have their way, as they are a very small minority of extremists bent on having things their way. The values of today should not be applied against the past. Things were different.

Being offended or offensive occasionally is not necessarily a bad thing. One could argue that it builds character. It’s a question of judgment and values.

People are like pancakes: Some are bigger than others, some are perfectly round, some are bumpy, while some are darker than others. You cannot please everyone, but you can do your best.

HARVEY O. MINNICK JR.

Danville