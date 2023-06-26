Just like millions of mothers throughout the world, my daughter, Mary Susan, is deceiving herself with high expectations and irrational dreams for this summer.

She and her husband are living in Portugal for a bit with my five grandchildren I haven’t seen now for 10 long months.

The oldest child’s school is out for the summer, but the youngest four are still in school for a few more days. Mary Susan shared with me the other day what her goals for the summer are.

“I picture the children will come downstairs well rested and happy every morning and say, ‘Good morning, Mother’ to me. Then they will sit down and eat a healthy breakfast without complaining, then clean up their mess,” she said. “Then it will be time to practice the piano and violin and do their chores. Of course, this is after getting dressed, brushing their teeth and hair and straightening up their rooms.

“After that, they can play outside with each other, we’ll bake cookies, or maybe they’ll play a game with each other. We’ll eat a healthy lunch with everyone agreeing what to eat, and then they can have screen time for an hour.

“When that’s over, they can play outside again until it’s time to help with dinner. After dinner, it’s playtime or a family walk, and then bedtime. It will be fun.”

Well, it ain’t gonna happen that way. At least not in my experience with summers with kids.

First of all, the kids will all get up at different times. Basically, the rule is that if the kids require a lot of mom’s attention and energy, they will be awake at the crack of dawn before she’s had time to really do anything, even wake up.

Now the older kids who might be helpful — if properly bribed or blackmailed — will sleep until noon and wake up wondering what was for breakfast just as it’s time to start thinking about lunch. They will remain one meal behind and try to make up for it for the rest of the summer, or maybe their whole life.

And the way brushing teeth works is that the toddler will want to brush his or her teeth all day long, squeezing out toothpaste all over the sink and mirror. The teens will brush their teeth, but the middle kids with the expensive braces won’t remember as they chew on Sour Patch Kids candy.

I teasingly asked Mary Susan if the kids would have a job chart.

“Oh, we have one of those,” she said.

Well, maybe if you want to make a paper airplane, a job chart will work, but otherwise, I usually found those to be an exercise in futility. They might work for a week or so, and then all is forgotten and you are left with threats or bribery: “Clean up your room or I’ll come do it and throw all your stuff away” or “If you’ll just clean your room up, maybe we can have time to go for ice cream later.” Count on each of those to work once.

Giving kids responsibility over their laundry sounds like a good idea too, but it didn’t work for me until the kids were in college and came home. When two of my sons were home, one of them told me he was too old to have his mom doing his laundry anymore. I rejoiced. The other son was quick to point out he didn’t feel that way at all.

Of course, in my experience kids think “doing” the laundry means putting it in the washer. The transfer to the dryer then depends on how desperately the next person needs the washer, or how long you can last before finally giving it up and finishing it yourself.

Afternoon screen time might live up to your expectations and will probably stretch into more like two hours. Take advantage of it and under no circumstances do any cleaning then.

By dinnertime everyone is starving, but hates what you fixed. My go-to solution for that was they could eat what I fixed or make a PB&J or cook Ramen. I’m surprised Mary Susan did not turn into a bowl of Ramen.

By about the third week of summer, it’s all about survival. And that’s OK too.

I’ll just keep reminding Mary Susan about that. Dreams of summer were made to be broken. And fall will come with the opening of school again, just like it does every single year, hallelujah.