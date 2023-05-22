With all six of my grown children in town last week for their grandmother’s funeral, I knew cooking would be a challenge. It can get complicated.

I keep a running list in my mind of all the foods each person, in-laws included, don’t like to eat. Mark doesn’t like peas. Jenny hates corn. Matt hates anything mixed together.

Add to those dislikes the long list of allergies there are and diets everyone is on, and you have a real problem.

We do have a serious peanut allergy with one of the grandchildren, so that’s always a top priority. Then we not only have a vegetarian, but we now also have a vegan. Well, he’s really a pescetarian, which I found out is a vegan who will eat fish. My sister-in-law mistakenly thought he had become an Episcopalian, but no. Not that there’s anything wrong with Episcopalians, even vegan ones.

Then one of my sons is back on the Keto diet, so he basically eats all the things the vegetarian and pescetarian won’t eat. If you use your high school geometry skills and make a Venn diagram of all the foods everyone will and can safely eat, your overlapping section holds a head of lettuce.

So buy a salad. Problem solved.

Well, that’s true unless you buy the Caesar salad mix from Sam’s Club for convenience, which has a touch of anchovy in it, rendering it inedible by the vegetarian. We could opt for the other salad mixes, but, wait, they have sunflower seeds in them, which a son-in-law is allergic to, as in he wound up in the ER once, gasping for breath, after eating one. So no prepackaged salads. Just lettuce.

I wanted to make a pasta salad with pasta, broccoli, cheese and shredded carrot, but the pescetarian wouldn’t eat the cheese or the mayonnaise in the homemade dressing. The Keto person could have drunk the dressing and been fine. So we got vegan mayo made out of canola oil with no eggs, I left the cheese out of some, and the pescetarian got to enjoy a version of the pasta salad.

It might have been similar to the reviews at the end of some online recipes: “I changed the pasta to rice, substituted cottage cheese for cheddar cheese, Brussel sprouts for the broccoli and Greek yogurt for the mayonnaise. It was OK, but I’m not going to make it again.”

The kids used to all agree on biscuits, all day long and from every biscuit place in town, but, alas, pescetarians don’t do buttermilk. I offered to make biscuits with flour, Crisco and almond milk, but was turned down.

I’m not sure, but I think the pescetarian drove off the no-biscuit highway one morning and indulged in his favorite food. I’m confident he’ll live.

He said he would handle his own food, but I kept trying, and he finally said, “When will you stop worrying about feeding me?”

My answer, and I’ll stand by it, was “never.” What kind of mother would I be?

We somehow got through it, and no one starved. There is left in my refrigerator the lonely head of lettuce.

I believe it was free-spirited 3-year-old Mary Maple who had the best solution. She doesn’t ask or worry about what she eats; she just gets it and eats it.

I found her at lunchtime up at the kitchen counter eating a bag of Cheetos and two cinnamon rolls. She had fixed her own lunch, thank you very much.

I thought about trying to persuade her to eat something healthy along with that, but in the end, I was just thankful that someone was able to find something they had no allergy, preference or moral dilemma eating.

You go, Mary Maple!