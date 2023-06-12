Pay attention because this might be complicated. Or maybe, just maybe, it is only difficult for my sister, Paulette, and me.

My mother left an insurance policy so that each of my six living children could get $1,000 apiece. Granted, they all make great salaries, but it was really sweet of her. She remembered the lean years of the 1930s and early marriage when $1,000 was a veritable windfall.

The policy was in Paulette’s name, so she was in charge of distributing it. Easy peasy.

Or not.

I’ve never been able to do the lateral kind of thinking required in the transactions that transpired. I’m not even sure there is anything called “lateral thinking,” but if there is, I can’t do it. And Paulette? Well, I accuse her of looking at possible solutions of a problem and always choosing the most difficult and non-electronic way to do anything.

This transfer of funds eventually involved two countries, three states, six adult children, several confusing conversations and three checking accounts.

Mary Susan, my youngest child, is in Portugal, so she didn’t want a check to make its way slowly across the Atlantic Ocean in what sometimes seems to be a paddle boat with no paddle. She also didn’t want to use PayPal because she thought she’d be charged, and Paulette has never gotten the hang of Venmo.

It’s too complicated to go into. Maybe if Paulette can ever get past 2013 in her use of electronics, it would work.

As a result, Paulette wrote me a check for $1,000, which I deposited in my checking account via my phone. I’m cool like that. Then I was supposed to Venmo it to Mary Susan, which I did. Case closed.

Not quite. Paulette forgot that whole event and sent Mary Susan $1,000 via PayPal. Both Mary Susan and Paulette were texting me about that at the same time, and I was trying to figure out how to simply solve it.

Eureka! I had Mary Susan Venmo me back $1,000. Then I related it all to David, the engineer, the spreadsheet guru, the linear thinker.

He said, “But Paulette’s out $2,000. What we get back, she needs to get back.”

I tried hard and eventually understood that concept. I think.

“So I’ll Venmo it to Paulette. No, I won’t,” I said. “I’ll write her a check. Will that work?” I didn’t really want a check to be put in the black hole that her car can be — a pet supply warehouse and file cabinet on wheels. There’s also a year’s supply of white chocolate in there. You see?

David looked either confused or dumbfounded that I would ask that and repeated, “What we get back, she needs to get back.”

Then I remembered I was seeing two sons in Arkansas this week. The last I had heard from Paulette, I was going to take them each a check. But if she only gave one son a check and kept the other son’s money, but I wrote that son a check, then would that work?

Then Paulette would have the $1,000 one of those sons would have gotten.

You can guess what David said.

I called Paulette and told her the solution. She said it was too late. She had just sent both of them their money via PayPal.

“But what about this?” she said. Both hers and my name are on our mother’s account, so she suggested I transfer $1,000 from our checking account to Mother’s account, and then she would transfer it into her account.

David approved that transaction, giving approval to a process in which $1,000 had traveled via PayPal and Venmo, to Portugal and back and through three checking accounts.

“OK,” I told Paulette. “But don’t transfer any money from Mother’s account until I tell you to.”

When that $1,000 is safely back in Paulette’s account, Paulette and I will have proven that either we are totally incapable of being adults handling any amount of money, or that we can have a lucrative post-retirement career laundering money.

I can imagine what our mother is saying: “This just boggles my mind.”

Mine too, Mother, mine too.