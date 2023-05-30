Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In fact, I still try to live up to the reputation of the grandmother of one of their friends who had a magic pantry of snacks full of everything a teenage boy likes to eat. The last time I saw the grandson, who is now in his 40s, I asked him if his grandma still had her pantry of treats. She did.

I wonder if she has Wheat Thins.

You see, David and I talked about having a dog after our last cat died, but a dog seemed like so much trouble and expense.

Then my youngest child and her husband decided to take my five adorable, precious grandchildren on an adventure to Portugal for what I’m hoping is only two years. That’s up on Aug. 1, 2024.

Right after crushing my heart telling me they were moving overseas, my daughter asked if we would keep their dog while they were gone.

Harley is a beautiful golden retriever. She hardly ever barks and is sweet and gentle. She also has developed a love of Wheat Thins.

I guess that’s normal for a dog to like people food, but it’s turning me into a shell of the person I used to be. With just David and me here at home now, I am used to eating whatever, whenever and wherever I wanted to without deep brown eyes staring at me.

If I want to do something like eat ice cream right out of the carton, I just have to wait until David goes outside to do yard work. Or eat chocolate candy before he gets up in the morning. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.

Now I have Harley tracking my every moment toward and in the kitchen. I’ve had to turn into a sneaky person.

Even when she’s been outside running and is exhausted, she pulls herself up from wherever she is and drags herself out to the kitchen to stare at me if I step a toe into the kitchen.

She used to get a little vanilla ice cream every night when we ate ice cream, but then she stopped eating her dog food well, and her forever mother, who left her to move to Portugal, fussed with me. So when she was outside one day with David I dipped some Milk Bones in white chocolate for her to have as a treat.

She and David came in before I finished making them.

“No, take her back outside,” I said. “I’m making a surprise. She’ll know. She won’t rest until she finds them.”

Lately she only eats in the evening, which worries me. And then it’s only when I pour some food from her green bowl into her pink bowl and hide two Wheat Thins in the bottom. She noses around for the Wheat Thins, gobbles up them up and then keeps on going.

I didn’t even do anything like that with my toddlers. Mealtimes were such chaos I just assumed everyone ate something.

And I really don’t like sharing my Wheat Thins. But those eyes...

The other night Harley was in the living room with David when I had a hankering for a handful of Wheat Thins. I told David in pig Latin — “I-ay am oing-gay to et-gay some eat-Whay ins-Thay.” I think Harley understood better than David did.

I tiptoed into the kitchen and quietly took down the box of Wheat Thins, then tiptoed into the hall bathroom, avoiding the squeaky floorboards, to take some out and hide them in my shirt. I tiptoed back into the living room and said to David, “I am a 69-year-old empty nester who is sneaking Wheat Thins in the bathroom. What’s wrong with this picture?”

Well, Harley caught me and fined me two Wheat Thins.

I’m left with two questions: How do I get my life back? And why can’t dog food be made to taste like Wheat Thins?