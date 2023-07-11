I am getting ready to go out of town for grandma duty, and David will be left alone.

The biggest problem with this is that David doesn’t cook. Harley, the dog, will be with him, and she doesn’t cook either. She begs a lot, but doesn’t cook.

If I say so myself, and pretty humbly, David hit the jackpot when he discovered me in his 40s. He had been raising two boys by himself and could fry a hamburger and slather pizza sauce and cheese on French bread to make his specialty — pizza bread — but that was about it.

I grew up cooking and baking and come from a long line of women who know their way around a kitchen. My favorite is to bake desserts and a sweet sourdough bread. I’ve kept sourdough starter alive since the 1980s. But I can pretty much cook anything.

So what to do about David? Usually when I’m out of town I leave him enough meals, but this time I might be gone for several weeks. I did cook a lasagna yesterday and a crockpot of beef stew and divvied it up among plastic containers.

He has two dedicated shelves in the food pantry and a dedicated freezer in the garage.

Plus I showed him how to make grilled cheese sandwiches the other day.

I left him one day a while back with instructions to make a grilled cheese sandwich and came home later, opened the door and smelled burned grilled cheese sandwiches.

“Did you burn your grilled cheese?” I asked one step inside the door.

“Nope,” he replied. In his defense, we do disagree at how brown a grilled cheese sandwich can be and still be considered “not burned.”

“Yes, you did. I can smell it.” I went into the kitchen and found the frying pan with the image of a grilled cheese sandwich forever burned into the bottom.

Ah, the mistake of novice cooks. They think you can put something on the stove and leave the room. No, no, no. You must be vigilant, or the whole cooking process breaks down.

I learned the hard way years ago.

I bought little cups of Minute Rice, so I’m hoping he can eat some stew over that. I didn’t want to require him to use the rice cooker.

Then I put in an ample supply of Hamburger and Tuna Helper. I just need to remember to point out or put a sign where the hamburger and tuna is.

I also spent a lot of money at Sam’s Club for easy things to heat up, like Philly steak subs and even some already-cooked ground beef patties. I imagine the latter will be the first gone, if he remembers to stop and get some hamburger buns. He hates to grocery shop as much as cook.

The already cooked ground beef patties are a poor way to keep him away from fast food restaurants. Honestly, the man would get the No. 1 cheeseburger value meal at wherever he is with no tomatoes and with the french fries every single night I was gone. He keeps it simple.

He thinks french fries count as a vegetable. The only reason I go along with it is because he lets me have a few of his fries when we eat out.

I have failed this time to bake him a (store-bought) apple pie like I usually do. That’s because he just finished his Father’s Day one.

But I need to run and get him some chocolate ice cream before I go. That disappeared from the freezer too.

If you see him out in the community looking gaunt and underfed, let me know. Better yet, pick him up and take him to buy a big old chef salad. With a cheeseburger no tomato and fries as a side dish, of course.