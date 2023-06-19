David and I drove to Arkansas last week and visited my two sons and their families there.

One has 10-year-old twins, and one has 6-year-old triplets and two older girls.

Conversations with the triplets can be interesting.

The little boy triplet, Luke, who frequently calls me on the iPad to catch up on life, was excited to see me and give me a big hug. Then he stepped back and looked up at me seriously.

I waited. Would he tell me he had missed me or give me a long list of things he wanted to do with me while I was there? That was a big fat “no.”

He asked, “Grandma, why are your teeth dirty?”

Apparently I had gotten lipstick on my front teeth when I had applied it moments before in an effort to look my best when I arrived.

A couple of days later, I found myself in the middle seat with one of them and two in the seats behind me as we drove two hours to the Tulsa Zoo.

They each had a screen in front of them and earphones. I expected a nice, quiet trip talking to husband David and son Brady in the front. But Luke wanted a movie not games, and Quinn didn’t want anything, so that expectation was squelched early on.

Finally, Brady had heard “Daddy. Daddy. Daddy. Daddy.” so much that he called to the back, “Stop saying ‘Daddy.’”

Again, trying to helpful, I told Luke that I would be the pretend Daddy while we were in the car, and he could call me. I was like a “Daddy Grandma.”

That lasted until the next catastrophe about something electronic, and Luke started crying.

“What’s wrong?” I asked.

“I don’t want you. I want the real Daddy,” he said.

I tried. Finally, they put the sleep masks they had brought over their eyes and two of them fell asleep. Amazing.

When we got there, it was David who got the questions as we walked around in the heat.

“PaPa, do you ever take a shower?” Isla asked David.

“Yes, every day,” he answered.

“Well, then why do you smell so bad?” she asked.

In his defense, he did not smell as bad as the seal enclosure. I think she just caught the whiff of a lion or tiger or bear. Oh my.

Many of their questions are about how everyone is related. I drew them a pedigree chart with the names of their grandparents, parents, cousins, aunts and uncles. But then there were nicknames too, like what is PaPa’s (David) real name and is he their brother? I explained.

After three days with us and spending lots of time with David (PaPa), one of them struggled with the family relationships again.

“Is there anyone in the family named ‘David’?” one of them asked.

“Yes, PaPa is,” I answered.

She looked doubtful.

“And who is PaPa?” she said, standing right in front of him and having just talked to him.

“Refer to the pedigree chart,” I answered in defeat.

I also understand why our federal and state legislatures can’t agree on anything. I couldn’t get three 6-year-olds to.

Quinn wanted to go for a walk down to the neighborhood pond. Scary, huh? The other two adamantly did not want to go. I told Quinn repeatedly, and the real daddy did too, not to get ahead of me. But she did, although she didn’t cross a street and let me catch up.

Then I heard “Grandma, Grandma” behind me and turned to find Isla a block back, having decided to go after we left. I somehow got them together, played with a stick in the pond and headed back. Maybe I promised a snack.

We got within one-half block from home to find Luke sitting in a yard with his overturned bike beside him. I was sure he was hurt.

Nope, he was mad. It turns out he decided he did want to go with us, but now we were home.

It was getting hot. I couldn’t go back.

We went inside with only one crying, which is a win in any home with triplets, and all I really wanted to do was stick them in front of a screen, any screen. But I didn’t.

I felt grateful. My teeth were clean, David — that would be “PaPa” — had taken a shower that morning and it was snack time.