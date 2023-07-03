My sister, Paulette, and I had an experience last week that sucked us in, spun us around and spit us out in a very intense 10 minutes.

It was a miracle, really, because it was at the DMV office where time usually seems to slow down in the universe. At the DMV office, you always seems to be the nervous 16-year-old hoping you can parallel park well enough to get a driver’s license.

We had to change our mother’s mobile home ownership over to us. I was already scared. I had taken everything out of her safe that mentioned the word “mobile home,” plus a copy of the will, plus a death certificate. I had baked bread too but decided not to take a loaf to give to whomever was unfortunate enough to wait on us.

We had an appointment at 11, so we got there 20 minutes early like our daddy taught us and so we could figure out the new-fangled, QR code sign-in. But before we could even pull out a phone, a real, live human called us over and asked if she could help us.

We were given a number and told to wait, but before we could even sit down, we were called over to the window. There were so many chairs it reminded me of a cruise terminal, but only two people waiting.

“What can I do for you?” a nice lady asked us as we humbly stood before her at the window.

I told her and then started pulling out papers, while praying they were the right ones. To get those I had to attack Mother’s stubborn fire safe with a screwdriver and hammer and then have David stand on it. It had accidentally closed the last time I was opened it and gotten stuck as it is wont to do.

Then David got down and turned the key once, and it opened. I think I had loosened it up for him.

I explained what we needed to the nice lady and stopped short of over-apologizing for not filling out papers online. I couldn’t find the right ones on the website.

She knew exactly what we needed, though, and started pulling papers off the printer and maybe out of a magic drawer or two.

Her hands were a blur she was so efficient.

“Sign here and by your mother’s name,” she instructed, marking up the papers with yellow highlighter. “Then you sign here and here by your mother’s name and put an address.” Both of us had a different paper to sign, then we were supposed to switch.

She went back to the printer, and Paulette and I looked at each other.

“Where do we sign? Who first?” Paulette asked.

“I don’t know. And did she mean sign the word ‘by’ or did she mean it purely positionally, like ‘next to’ your name?” I said, ever the person agonizing over language use.

She came back from the printer, and we asked her. She flipped over a few more papers and repeated the instructions.

I can usually get anyone to laugh, so I jokingly explained to her we were old. She laughed in agreement, probably.

I finished one page and pushed it back proudly.

“Do the back too,” she said, flipping it over and X-ing out a few places.

I had to have the instructions repeated. Going for the laugh again, I said, “We were at the top of our class in high school.”

I puffed up proudly, then she said with a laugh, “That was a long time ago.”

We both just kept signing our names and writing down addresses until we couldn’t find any place else to do it. She typed something in something and ripped it off.

“There you go,” she said. “Done.” She pushed the paper over to us. “Here’s your title.”

Before we knew it, Paulette and were walking out the door. It was 11:04 a.m. I had scheduled a whole hour for the process and was sure I was going to have to raise my right hand and swear to something.

“Whew,” Paulette said in the parking lot. “What happened in there? We got spun around and spit out.”

“It was wonderful,” I said. “It’s only 11:04. Four minutes past when we were supposed to be here. Amazing.”

We were so disoriented and nicely surprised we had trouble identifying our cars out of the eight cars in the parking lot.

I made it home safely, and David said, “You’re home already?”

“It was amazing,” I said. A blur but an amazing blur.

I highly recommend the DMV when you have 10 extra minutes.