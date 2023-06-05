There is so much I don’t want to have to find a spot for in my home, and my kids don’t want. But a few things I just can’t seem to give away or throw away. The old Scrabble game is one of them.

The first time I remember that game is when we moved with the Army to Germany, and, gasp, there was no TV service available in the temporary housing where we lived. We had to entertain ourselves in the evenings.

Daddy went over two months earlier, and Mother, Paulette and I sailed over on a big ship. Before we sailed out, Mother bought a Scrabble game at Sears for us to play on the ship. She stuck in down in a large “purse” that looked like a horse’s feed bag.

Scrabble games became good memories from those evenings in temporary housing.

I have always liked words, so I always liked Scrabble. I liked the smooth wooden letter tiles of this game, and sitting there with Mother, Daddy and Paulette in the quiet of the living room, trying to figure out if what Daddy put down was really a word. He knew tanks better than words.

I bought a Scrabble game myself at some point and still have it, even though the Scrabble game David brought into our marriage is bigger and better. David and I began our courtship playing Scrabble with my kids. Now it appears I have three Scrabble games.

Fast forward 25 years. My grandchildren do not want to play Scrabble. It’s bo-ring. They wanted to teach David and me to play a card game called “Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza.” Amazon describes it as addictive and a “social card game that is going to change your game night forever.”

There’s nothing in the description about making game night painful.

The kids said it would be easy to learn and invited us to take a seat around the table. My daughter said to watch out for my granddaughter because she was really good at the game.

The game began, and everyone started shouting something and slapping cards down. I was about three cards behind but finally put one down, and got my hand roundly slapped.

“Ow!” I said. “That hurt.”

“Be careful of Grandma’s arthritis,” my daughter said, as I got slapped again.

By that time David had decided to keep his cards to himself. Before I got to that point, I got slapped a few more times and decided I wanted to play Scrabble, mainly because I didn’t get hurt playing it.

“You’ll catch on,” my daughter said as they started another round.

I tried, but all I could really say was “Ow!”

“Games aren’t supposed to hurt,” I said. “Could we play Candyland?” Of course, younger kids play that, and it always winds up with someone mad and someone crying. But at least it wouldn’t be me crying in pain.

I suggested my favorite game, Monopoly Deal.

“Do you want to be slaughtered again three games in a row by me?” one grandson said.

“It’s better than you hitting me,” I said. The pain is emotional, not physical.

I might even like to play that game where you hit a plastic hand and get smacked with whipped cream in the face. At least there is some tangible reward for getting hit.

When did games start delivering pain anyway? Was it when Operation came out and losers got shocked? I don’t know.

I’m a child of the 50s, so I survived scorching hot metal slides in the summer and merry-go-rounds that would sling you across the playground. We’d just take a break and drink warm water out of a hose.

But I want a nice fun game to play with my grandkids that I don’t get hurt and that I have the potential to win occasionally. Like Scrabble.

I know! I’m going to save my mother’s Scrabble game and force them to play with me or we won’t make s’mores around the fire pit. Or eat chocolate chip cookies. Or enjoy the expensive brand of ice cream.

It’s called bribery, and it’s the way we grandmas have to roll if we don’t want to get slapped.