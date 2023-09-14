For Bonnie McDarmont, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair has always been a part of her life.

That’s because even in its 32nd year, it’s still a family-operated business.

Her father, Larry Burnette, started the fair 33 years ago. Of course, COVID-19 canceled it in 2020.

This year’s event kicks off a nearly nine-day run Friday evening.

“I think my favorite part is watching everyone coming through the gate,” McDarmont said in a phone interview with the Register & Bee. “Especially seeing their face light up.”

She also loves to watch her own children get excited with the sights and sounds.

McDarmont is in charge of marketing and advertising, but more than two dozen members of the “big family” play a role in operating the event in some from like working in the office to selling the tickets.

“We all run it together and we all work together,” she said. “We are constantly trying to make our fair bigger and better each year.”

More thrill rides will return this year including a fan-favorite Zipper and the Ring of Fire roller coaster.

Also, Circus Stella — an East Coast traveling circus — will have multiple showings throughout the day and weekends.

Strates Shows has been the midway provider since 2004, but its roots travel decades back in time.

“It’s kinda cool that its made its way back to this area,” McDarmont explained.

Although Strates Shows is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, this marks the 57th year overall the provider has been associated with Southside.

The first time was in 1938 at the Great Danville Fair, according to a news release.

In those early days, James E. Strates — the company’s founder — had 10 rides and 50 food and game concessions.

“He quickly made friends with Danville’s Greek Community who centered around St. Peter’s Orthodox Church,” a news release from Strates Shows stated.

On a tragic note, States died in Danville at the end of the 1959 fair. He became ill after suffering a stroke and died at Memorial Hospital on Oct. 11, 1959.

“Strates Shows would provide the carnival to the Danville area for 38 seasons before the Greater Danville Fair was formally dissolved,” according to the release. “During those years, the Fairgrounds moved several times and profits fluctuated due to hurricane season storms and flooding.”

Strates Shows make a comeback in 2004 and has been the midway operator every since.

One average about 50,000 people venture to the fairgrounds at 1861 Milton Highway in Ringgold each year.

“We’ve been very fortunate and happy to have a community that supports us,” McDarmont said of the steady attendance numbers, even after the pandemic.

The weekends tend to bring out the larger crowds and Sunday is generally geared toward families.

Of course, inflation has taken a bite at the fair business, but McDarmont noted that prices have only gone up by $1 in recent years.

“We have tried really hard to keep our prices affordable in this area,” she said.

Adults get in for either $6 or $7 depending on the day. The cost for children is $3.

Also, the monster trucks are back again this year after debuting in 2022. Other activities will be a demolition derby night and a figure eight race.

Since no fair would be complete without food, the local favorites — like corn dogs and cotton candy — will join a new Mexican food truck this year.

The full fair experience starts at 4 p.m. Friday and ends Sept. 23.

When the fair rides are rolling out Sept. 24, McDarmont and the team will get a start on planning for the 2024 version.

“We are always thinking and planning,” she said.

For more details, visit www.dpcfairgrounds.com.