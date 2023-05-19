In a tradition of spring spanning more than four decades, Danville’s Festival in the Park returns Friday for a three-day run.

Admission to the festival is free.

Hosted in Ballou Park — located at 760 W. Main St. — featured attractions include music, amusement rides and lots of food. It all kicks off Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. An open mic night will provide the evening entertainment.

Saturday is the busiest of the three-day affair. The Virginia Breeze 5K will start at 9 a.m. hosted on the Nestle 5K course.

The race starts at the intersection of Tunstall Road and West Main Street. More details are available at danvillerunner.org.

This year features a Festival in the Park Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to noon. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there’s a Serve 365 Community Resource Fair planned.

Saturday’s entertinament lineup includes Kuumba Dance, TC Carter Band, Papa Thump, The Bogeys, The Old 97 Band and Cody Bradley.

Sunday will wrap up the event from 1 to 6 p.m. with entertainment provided be Dominque Prunty/Vicky Wilson and Divine Host. Also in the lineup will be Divine Favor, Tru-Way, D. Morton and Gifted and The Mickens.

This year, craft vendors are back for all three days.

Worries over the spread of COVID-19 forced organizers to scrub plans in 2020 and 2021, but it made a comeback last year.

As far as weather, Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 72, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. Saturday’s high should reach about 80 degrees and Sunday will top out at about 77.

There’s a slight chance of showers on Saturday.

