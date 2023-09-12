The Virginia Department of Health found violations surrounding sanitary conditions at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival last weekend, but did not play a role in shutting down the event that’s come under extreme fire from fans, according to officials.

The festival hosted in nearby Halifax County got off to a stormy start — literally — Sept. 7 when severe weather left thousands of fans scrambling for cover. Some had to wait hours for a shuttle to arrive, according to Danville resident Joe Scott, who was caught in the heavy rain, wind and hail on the first day.

At any given time, there were between two and a dozen members of the health department at the festival hosted at Virginia International Raceway located in Alton, Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the Southside Health District, told the Register & Bee.

“No, the Virginia Department of Health did not shut down the Blue Ridge Rock Festival,” she said Tuesday when asked if the agency had any part in the decision to scuttle the final two days of the four-day run.

After another round of heavy storms Saturday, festival organizers announced the show would not go on that day. Later — citing more rain in the forecast — the festival announced it would officially call it quits, canceling Sunday’s event also.

“We told the event organizers that we [the Virginia Department of Health] were there to support them in public health for whatever decision they made,” Wesley T. Marshall, environmental health manager for Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside health districts, told the Register & bee.

The Southside district includes Halifax County, where VIR is located.

Crawford confirmed there were violations “around sanitary conditions,” but did not elaborate on how many issues surfaced.

The health department also received complaints “about the port-a-jons and the availability of drinking water,” Crawford said.

Outraged at the event’s canceling, rock fans took their grief to social media, specifically a Facebook page called “Screwed by Blue Ridge Rock Festival.”

By Tuesday evening, it had nearly 30,000 members.

Postings openly ranted about the conditions and many fans floated the idea that weather was not the main driver for the decision to shut it down.

Late Tuesday evening, organizers issued another statement — the first since Saturday’s announcement that the event was over — asking for continued patience.

“There is an overabundance of misinformation circulating that we will fully address in due time,” the post on the Blue Ridge Rock Festival’s Facebook page stated. “This past week’s weather cancellation was a collective one, made by the event’s emergency management team composed of state and county officials, as well as representatives from the venue.”

Festival officials said they were working with the ticketing company and “partners” to come up with a “resolution,” referencing Saturday’s post that refunds would be available.

The sold-out event was expected to bring 45,000 people to VIR, but about 50,000 to 60,000 showed up, Halifax County Sheriff Fred S. Clark told The Gazette-Virginian newspaper in South Boston.