There could be quite an uptick in traffic this week with as many as 50,000 people coming to the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in neighboring Halifax County.

Returning for the second year at Virginia International Raceway, the sold-out event starts its four-day run Thursday, but traffic is expected to grow throughout the week.

In the Danville area, U.S. 58 and Milton Highway are the two areas the Virginia Department of Transportation reports could become heavily traveled.

There are signs in place to steer attendees to the designated lanes for the event and the Virginia State Police will be available to direct vehicles, VDOT reported.

“Motorists are encouraged to be patient, find alternate routes, or plan travel around peak event traffic,” a news release stated.

Campground check-in has started and will close at noon Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health also has been prepping for the event for month and will have workers on-site throughout the weekend, Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee last week.

Earlier this year, organizers announced a “multi-year agreement” for VIR to host the large-scale music event first launched in 2017.

After a one-time stint in Pittsylvania County — an endeavor riddled with controversy — the event selected VIR for last year’s festivities.

“Bringing a variety of offerings and events to VIR has always been a priority of ours,” Connie Nyholm, co-owner and CEO of VIR, said in a statement. “The partnership with BRRF makes perfect sense — we’re two independent, Virginia born-and-bred groups looking to provide outstanding entertainment for our fans.”

The raceway is tucked away in a rural part of Halifax County known as Alton.

In 2021, Pittsylvania County officials estimated about 33,000 people descended on Blue Ridge Amphitheater — where the festival was located — marking a record crowd for the Dan River Region.

This year, VDOT estimates as many as 50,000 may make the trek to VIR at some point over the four-day period.

The festival — billed as “created by the fans” — announced in August it made history when tickets sold out.

“Blue Ridge has always been an underdog story,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post. “It has been a path filled with countless hurdles and pushback due to many of the stereotypical norms it defies.”

In a Monday evening post, festival promoters said dozens of shuttle buses have been acquired, highlighting improvements implemented this year. Also, there are there are designed walking paths in the campgrounds and a dozen free water refill stations available.

PHOTOS: Thousands pack Blairs amphitheater for Blue Ridge Rock Festival in 2021