The Virginia Department of Health also has been prepping for the event for month and will have workers on-site throughout the weekend, Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee last week.
Earlier this year, organizers announced a “multi-year agreement” for VIR to host the large-scale music event first launched in 2017.
After a one-time stint in Pittsylvania County — an endeavor riddled with controversy — the event selected VIR for last year’s festivities.
“Bringing a variety of offerings and events to VIR has always been a priority of ours,” Connie Nyholm, co-owner and CEO of VIR, said in a statement. “The partnership with BRRF makes perfect sense — we’re two independent, Virginia born-and-bred groups looking to provide outstanding entertainment for our fans.”
The raceway is tucked away in a rural part of Halifax County known as Alton.
In 2021, Pittsylvania County officials estimated about 33,000 people descended on Blue Ridge Amphitheater — where the festival was located — marking a record crowd for the Dan River Region.
This year, VDOT estimates as many as 50,000 may make the trek to VIR at some point over the four-day period.
The festival — billed as “created by the fans” — announced in August it made history when tickets sold out.
“Blue Ridge has always been an underdog story,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post. “It has been a path filled with countless hurdles and pushback due to many of the stereotypical norms it defies.”
In a Monday evening post, festival promoters said dozens of shuttle buses have been acquired, highlighting improvements implemented this year. Also, there are there are designed walking paths in the campgrounds and a dozen free water refill stations available.
