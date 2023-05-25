Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On Saturday, a surprise 100th birthday celebration was hosted for Mary Louise Ross Witcher, of Danville, at the Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with dinner following and the Jones Chapel Recreation Center.

The celebration was presented by her family with approximately 100 people in attendance.

During the celebration service, the invocation was given by pastor Brud Perry and the welcome was provided by her niece, Barbara Lewis Dawson.

Musical selections were rendered by Sis. Vicky Wilson and the Divine Host and the former members of the Jones Chapel youth choir, singing her hymns.

Great-granddaughter, Arielle Womack, presented sentiments of love from U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones and her all time favorite TV evangelist, Jimmy Swaggert.

Witcher, a Pittsylvania County native, was married to the late Jessie J. Witcher Sr. for 50 years and to this union were born five children. From that time she remained faithful to that union being a dedicated hard working mother.

Two children, Gwendolyn Hairston and Jessie Witcher Jr. “Buster” preceded her.

Her three daughters, JoeAnn Terry, Darlene Hairston and Linda Witcher credit their mom for being a Christian inspirational role model and example in their lives. She has nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She’s also a mother figure to many she’s come in contact with.

Witcher is a member of the Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where she currently serves as deaconess and church mother. Her hobbies include watching Steve Harvey, Jimmy Swaggert and the “Heat of the Night,” along with being with family and friends and definitely going to Bubba’s for a “cone of cream.”

She credits her longevity to holding to God’s unchanging hand. If she could leave a thought for everyone to remember, it would be the lyrics that says, “Without God, I could do nothing, without Him, I would fail, without Him my life would be rugged, like a ship without a sail.”