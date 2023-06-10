MEN'S DAY

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate annual Men's Day on June 25 beginning at 11 a.m. during morning worship service. The guest preacher will be elder Austin Harris, associate minister at Faith Temple United Holy Church in Roxboro, North Carolina. If worshipping in person in the sanctuary, masks are available. Attendees also may choose to participate using Facebook Live, by conference call at 978-990-5000 and access code 197724 or in the church parking lot at 107.3 FM.

ANNIVERSARY

The Junior and Senior Usher Boards of Silver Creek Baptist Church will celebrate its anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Otis Dillard and County Line Baptist Church congregation will be guests.

CELEBRATION SERVICE

Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate deacon James Brandon for 50 years of service as a deacon at the church at 3 p.m. Sunday with Rev. Tonya Cunningham from Life Outreach Worship Center of Roxboro as guest preacher.

HOMECOMING SERVICE

Staunton Baptist Church, 6101 Straightstone Road, Long Island, will be observe its annual Homecoming Day Service beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday. A fellowship meal will be served immediately following the morning worship service.

HEALTH & WELLNESS MINISTRY

Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, 857 Java Road, Java, hosts a monthly Wellness Walking Ministry from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., meeting every fourth Saturday. All ages are welcome to participate. The Health and Wellness Ministry will meet at 9 a.m. before each walking session. For information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379 or atbjrk@gmail.com.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and live on Facebook at www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will have in-house worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Free books available anytime from a Little Free Library located on a post next to the driveway.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., has in-person services at 10 a.m. for hour of power on the first and third Sundays.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, hosts in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.