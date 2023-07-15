Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Union Hall Baptist Church, 6860 Strawberry Road, Chatham, will celebrate its 110th church anniversary and homecoming service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be pastor Ricky Haley, of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Gretna. Lunch will be served prior to service. he address is 6860 Strawberry Road, Chatham

Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 201 Barrett St., along with the Rev. Brud Perry, pastor, will celebrate the 126th church anniversary and homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with guest preacher the Rev. Curtis Strader, of White Rock Missionary Baptist Church of Ringgold, accompanied by their congregation.

The Men of the Prospect Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Men's Day on at 3 p.m. Sunday with guest speaker the Rev. Dwight Wilkerson, pastor of Dan River Bethel Baptist Church, along with his choir and congregation.

First Presbyterian Church's music department will have a recital of voice, piano and trombone music, “Songs for a Summer Afternoon,” at 2 p.m. Sunday in Overbey fellowship hall. Singer Mack Williams will present several tenor and lyric baritone selections from European and American folk song literature. The music director, Ashley Stanley-Robey, will accompany at the piano. Trombonist and baritone singer Greg Robey and bass singer Ray Hayes will share African American spirituals. All the performers will join in a gospel quartet. There will be an ice cream social immediately afterward. The recital and refreshments are free and open to the public.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

New Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will observe youth revival beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday. The Thursday speaker will be the Rev. Vax Allen, of Mayo Grove Baptist Church, and Friday will feature the Rev. Anthony Taylor, of Allen Chapel AME Church. At 11 a.m. July 23, youth day will be celebrated with guest preacher minister Raymond Myers, of Bethsada Baptist Church. The music ministry of each church, as well as the congregation, have been invited. Face masks are available, temperature checks and other health safety precautions remain in place. Worship opportunities are in person, using Facebook live, through conference line at 978-990-5000 with access code 197724 or in the church parking lot at 107.3 FM.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Mountain Grove Missionary Baptist Church, South Boston, will celebrate the installation of pastor-elect elder Chris Pritchett at 3 p.m. July 23. The guest speaker will be pastor Crystal Motley, of Unity Baptist Fellowship Church, Danville.

ONGOING

Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, 857 Java Road, Java, hosts a monthly Wellness Walking Ministry from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., meeting every fourth Saturday. All ages are welcome to participate. The Health and Wellness Ministry will meet at 9 a.m. before each walking session. For information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379 or atbjrk@gmail.com.

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and live on Facebook at www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC.

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will have in-house worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Free books available anytime from a Little Free Library located on a post next to the driveway.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., has in-person services at 10 a.m. for hour of power on the first and third Sundays.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, hosts in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.