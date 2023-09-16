Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

GOSPEL CHORUS ANNIVERSARY: The Gospel Chorus of Silver Creek Baptist Church will celebrate its anniversary at 5 p.m. with different groups on the program.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

ANNIVERSARY SERVICE: The Staunton Baptist Church, 6101 Straightstone Road, Long Island, will observe its 122nd church anniversary beginning at 11 a.m. with guest preacher pastor Quincy Mitchell of Crystal Hill Baptist Church in Halifax.

BLAIRS BAPTIST CHURCH TENT REVIVAL: Blairs Baptist Church, 5260 U.S. 29, Blairs, will hold a tent revival Sunday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. Different speakers and music each night. Child care is provided with a light snack and games in the gym.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

HOMECOMING SERVICE: Calvary Baptist Church, 416 Edgewood Drive, will celebrate its 105 year homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sept. 24. Guest speaker will be Pastor Joel Fletcher from Pittsylvania Baptist Association. Service is available inside and also channel 88.1 FM in parking lot. A luncheon will be served after worship service.

NEW EPHESUS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH ANNIVERSARY: New Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate its 151st church anniversary at 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

HOMECOMING SERVICE: Fairview Baptist Church will celebrate its homecoming at 11 a.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

FOOD PANTRY: The Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from the church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon with food and clothing of all types. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

STEW AND YARD SALE: Stew and yard sale at Oakland Community Church, 180 Snakepath Road, Blairs (formerly Oakland United Methodist Church). Yard sale starts at 7:30 a.m.; stew is pre-order only, call 434-432-9257, cost $7 per quart, with pick up at 10:30 a.m.

ONGOING

DIVORCE CARE SEMINAR-SUPPORT GROUP: Group meets at Hillcrest Baptist Church from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays for 13 weeks. For more information, call 434-685-4594.

GRIEFSHARE: GriefShare presented at Bibleway Cathedral, 215 Grant St., will be held every Thursdays now through Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. All sessions are free, workbook $20. Facilitators Elder Katherine Harvell, Assistant Pastor Larry Campbell. For information (434) 793-3340.

Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, 857 Java Road, Java, hosts a monthly Wellness Walking Ministry from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., meeting every fourth Saturday. All ages are welcome to participate. The Health and Wellness Ministry will meet at 9 a.m. before each walking session. For information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379 or atbjrk@gmail.com.

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and live on Facebook at www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC.

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will have in-house worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Free books available anytime from a Little Free Library located on a post next to the driveway.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., has in-person services at 10 a.m. for hour of power on the first and third Sundays.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, hosts in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.