Recently, we’ve been receiving calls in Danville office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension office about fire blight affecting apple and pear trees in the Danville area.

Fire blight is a bacterial plant infection caused by the bacterium Erwinia amylovora. It is the most common health problem for pear trees around the Danville area and has been showing up more often in apple trees as well.

The bacteria can infect most plant species of the Rosaceae family which includes apple, pear, quince, hawthorn and pyracantha. Pears are most often infected.

The disease is fairly easy to identify. Blossoms, young fruits, small twigs, leaves and water sprouts are all susceptible to infection. Blossoms and leaves wilt suddenly and turn dark brown to black, looking like they were exposed to intense heat from a fire.

Even after the leaves die, they remain attached to the branches. Secondary infections start at the branch tips and progress downward toward the trunk.

As the disease progresses, the branch tips will curl downward into a “shepherd’s crook” shape. As the fruit becomes infected by the bacterium, it will turn leathery in appearance. By late summer, most of the symptoms have stopped, but irregular growths in the wood, called cankers, will start to develop, especially on heavily infected trees.

The bacteria will overwinter in the cankers and when the air warms in the spring they begin to multiply. The cankers produce a milky-white to cream colored slime containing new bacteria which are transported to new trees by wind-blown rain, insects, and pruning tools. Most new infections enter the tree through flowers or open wounds in the bark then spread to leaves and branches. As the bark tissues die, so do the bacteria, but bacteria will remain active at the margins of the cankers until fall.

Streptomycin sulfate has been used as an antibiotic for many years to control this disease. However, this chemical can be expensive and hard to find. For most homeowners, sanitation pruning is the best defense against this disease.

Sanitation pruning is the removal of any dead, diseased or damaged plant material from a tree or shrub. This is done to stop or prevent the spread of disease within the plant. Pruning should be done whenever the need arises, regardless of the flowering or fruiting schedule of the plant. The objective is to keep the plant healthy and sometimes must be done at the cost of the appearance of the plant or a loss of fruit.

When pruning plants that are suspected to be infected by a disease, the pruning tools should be disinfected between each cut to prevent the spread of the disease. The simplest way to sanitize the tools is to mix one part household bleach to nine parts water in a bucket and dip the tool in this solution after each cut. Other disinfectants include full-strength anti-bacterial mouthwash, antibacterial sprays and rubbing alcohol.

Prune out each infected branch by making each cut below the disease in healthy, uninfected wood. Usually, the healthy wood is located 6 to 8 inches below the point of any visible infection. This may mean removing entire branches all the way to the trunk. Try to cut near a side branch or leaf bud; there is a concentration of specialized plant cells there that will form callous tissue to heal the wound.

The use of black paint or wound dressing is not recommended. These products may prevent the pruning wound from healing properly. When the pruning is done, clean the tools thoroughly and apply a light coating of oil to reduce rust.

It is important that all pruned plant materials, leaves and other tree litter be cleaned up and removed promptly at any time of the year. The bacteria may stay with this material and could re-infect the tree if it is left there too long.

The key to controlling fire blight is early detection. Once its presence is noted, infected branches should be pruned out promptly to prevent the disease from spreading in that tree or to other trees.

Fire blight prefers succulent tissue. Overusing nitrogenous fertilizers and excessive pruning promote the growth of succulent tissues in plants. Remove any water sprouts that form on trees as the sprouts are very susceptible to infection and can provide direct access of the bacteria to the trunk.

Water sprouts are upright shoots that form from physical disturbances on the tree. They usually grow in response to the loss of a branch or portion of the canopy as the loss of the leaves promotes fast branch growth to try and make up for the loss in energy/food production. Look for fire blight resistant varieties of apple or pears to help battle this bacterial disease.