Happy summer!

The weather is now hot and humid like, most summers we have in Danville. We had a long spring and didn’t really see very warm temperatures in June. We also had a lot of rain.

It has been an interesting growing season so far.

Right now, we are a little more than 100 days away from the first frost date. While many people think gardening is winding down, there is still time to plant some flowers and vegetables in our gardens.

Pumpkins that can be used as jack-o-lanterns at Halloween should be planted within the next two or three weeks. Use the days to maturity shown on the seed package and count back from the first frost date to determine when to plant.

The first good frost in this area usually occurs around Oct. 27, give or take a few days, but some areas get frost sooner than that, so you will need to think about where your garden is located and what has happened in the past.

Keeping a journal every year of when you planted, where you planted, what you planted and the first and last frost dates is always a good tool to have in your pocket for referencing what to do the following year.

Of course, it doesn’t always work out, but it is nice to have a reference point.

Climate can vary and be very different even from front to backyard. If you still have some seeds left over from the spring planting, now would be a good time to get them started. That way, as plants in the garden stop producing, they can be removed and replaced with the new plants. This will extend the season for many vegetables.

You can also do this with annual bedding plants. Many of these plants, such as petunias, will start to get “leggy” and out of shape by mid-summer. Something that you can do is save the seeds and keep some of the containers that other flowers came in the spring.

Start new flowers now in the containers. It can take up to four weeks before they start producing flowers.

When the other flowering annuals start looking “tired” in late July/August, they can be replaced by fresher plants to finish out the summer and keep the garden looking attractive and fresh. It’s also a good time to replace any plants that sustained heavy insect or disease damage. Rotten fruit and vegetables are a well-known hiding place for many insects and garden disease pathogens.

Regular removal of these fruits that did not make it is a highly recommended sanitation practice to reduce the chance of a new disease getting started in the garden. With all the rain and cooler temperatures, this is a critical maintenance chore. Removing diseased material from the garden is an important step to make sure you’re not spreading the infection around to other plants. When pruning tomatoes that have leaf spot or other diseases, remove the pruned material completely from your garden. The best practice is to burn it after removing it from the garden.

The flowers and vegetable plants that produce well all summer will still need some attention to keep them attractive and productive. The routine garden maintenance chores are very important for the next few weeks. Removing dead flower heads and rotten fruit will go a long way toward keeping the garden in good shape. When flowers are allowed to wither on the plants, they will usually produce seeds. Plants make flowers to produce fruit/seeds, when they see that they have accomplished this they will often stop producing flowers. Removal of the flowers before the seeds are made can trick the plant into sending up more flowers in an attempt to make more seeds.

Weeding is always important. Set aside time at least once a week for this task, two or three times a week is even better. Weeds can do several things. First, a weedy garden is simply not attractive. Second, weeds compete with garden plants for growing space, nutrients, water and sunlight and that competition will weaken the more desirable garden plants. Third, weeds are an effective hiding place for many insects. Insects such as thrips will infest weeds then move into the garden. Thrips often carry diseases such as tomato spotted wilt virus which can ruin a garden.

Irrigation is important but only if it ever stops raining. If the weather ever dries, it will be important to water the garden at least once a week. Do not over water the garden as that will lead to problems such as root rot and other fungal diseases. When irrigating, water the soil thoroughly and wait until it dries out before watering again.

If it gets really dry, it may be necessary to water two or even three times a week. Dig down about 6 inches into the soil to see if water is needed, drooping leaves on plants can be a good indicator but remember that drooping leaves also signifies soils are too wet.