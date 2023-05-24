Pesticides. Folks usually have a strong opinion about them.

Whether you support them or dislike them, there’s some information that seems to be misconstrued by a lot of people out there.

Let’s first talk about what is considered to be a pesticide.

According to pesticide law and the Environmental Protection Agency, a pesticide is any substance or mixture of substances intended for preventing, destroying, repelling or mitigating any pest.

It’s also any substance or mixture of substances intended for use as a plant regulator, defoliant or desiccant.

The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act requires all pesticides sold or distributed in the United States to be registered by the EPA. In addition to the EPA, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services also registers pesticides for the state of Virginia. It’s possible to have a pesticide that has been approved at the federal level, but not registered on the state level.

The language and the laws can be a bit confusing and hard to understand. The goal with this column is to break things down for everyone and help make sure that you are properly applying pesticides if you choose to use them.

Improper use of pesticides can cause damage to the environment, property and can cause serious injury or death to humans and other organisms. Pesticides are a very serious thing and should not be taken lightly.

It’s important to make sure that you’re wearing the proper personal protective equipment. PPE will vary, depending on how dangerous a chemical is. Every label will tell you what required equipment you should be wearing.

One of the most important things to remember is the label is the law. This means you need to follow all the directions that are on the label of every pesticide you purchase. This includes everything from restricted use pesticides that you need a license to purchase all the way down to herbicides that you can purchase at most of the “big box” stores here in Danville.

Read the label before applying and follow the directions. Do not use a higher or lower rate of the chemical than the label calls for. Use and mix only the amount that the label states. Using higher rates of pesticides can cause additional environmental problems or property/crop damage. Using lower rates of pesticides can help build pesticide resistance in insect, weed or fungal populations and also cause environmental problems from being improperly applied.

Pesticide licenses in Virginia Private applicators Apply restricted use pesticides

Produce an agricultural commodity

Apply pesticides on their own land or that of their employer Commercial applicators (for hire) Use any pesticides on others' property in exchange for compensation

Must work for a company with a pesticide business license Commercial applicators (not for hire) Use any pesticides as part of job duties, on property owned or leased by them or their employers

Use pesticides as a government employee

Use pesticides on any area open to the general public at the following establishments: educational institutions, health care facilities, day care facilities and convalescent facilities

Use pesticides where open food is stored, processed or sold

Use pesticides on any recreational land over 5 acres Registered technicians Operate under the supervision of a commercial applicator when applying restricted-use pesticides

Have not completed the requirements for commercial certification

Can apply general use pesticides without supervision

The chart lays out the different requirements for people who need a license. Private applicator exams can be taken at the local extension office; just give the office a call to schedule the exam.

You will need to recertify your license every two years by attending a category-specific recertification event. These occur every year and are put on by the different extension offices.

In order to become a commercial (for hire or not for hire) applicator, you will need to apply to the Office of Pesticide Services at VDACS to take the commercial pesticide applicator examination.

You will need to qualify for this exam by being a Virginia Registered Technician for at least one year or by providing the Office of Pesticide Services proof of sufficient education, training or experience in pesticide use.

Once you have received a letter of authorization from VDACS, you can take the commercial exam at the DMV with an appointment or you can take an online version of the exam that is monitored through a webcam. Recertification of this license is required every two years and recertification events occur every year throughout the commonwealth with some even being online.

Commercial for hire applicators are not issued a certificate unless they have or work for someone who has a valid pesticide business license.

Lastly, registered technicians must receive 40 hours of training on the safe and proper application of pesticides under direct, on-site supervision of a certified commercial applicator. Once 40 hours of supervised experience has been reached, applicators may apply to VDACS to take the registered technician examination. It can be scheduled to be taken at the DMV or online — similar to the commercial applicator license.

Once the examination is passed and the license is received the registered technician can apply general use pesticides without supervision. However, there still needs to be supervision if they are applying restricted use pesticides.

Let’s briefly review some common situations.

For example, let’s say I work for a landscaping company that does mowing and landscape design. We are spraying weed killer for profit at a client’s home so we do not need to be certified with a commercial license because weed killer is not a pesticide. This is false. Herbicides are considered pesticides and you can be fined for this if you are caught by one of the VDACS inspectors. The company needs to have a valid pesticide business license and you need to have a commercial applicator license.

For a second example, I am a homeowner growing tomatoes and other vegetables. I have a problem with fungal diseases and go to one of the big box stores and purchase a fungicide for use on tomatoes and other vegetables. I do not need a license to spray this fungicide on my garden crops. True. If you are buying general use pesticides from a big box store and applying it on your own property for no compensation you do not need a license. You still need to follow the label directions because it is the law. If you were being paid to spray the fungicide on someone’s vegetables you would need a license.

If you are caught applying chemicals without the proper license you can be fined up to $20,000. If you are using chemicals improperly you can be fined in excess of $100,000 depending on the severity of the infraction.

If you have questions and or aren’t sure about something, please give your local extension office a call or call the Office of Pesticide Services at VDACS at 804-786-3798.

I hope this will help clear up some of the confusion regarding pesticides.

Get outside and enjoy nature.