A Blue Ridge PBS television series recorded in Danville has been nominated for an Emmy award.

Brandon Adams, who executive produces “The Life of A Musician” with his wife Mindy, will head to Bethesda, Maryland, next month for the ceremony that will be held June 24.

The show’s first season, which was recorded at various homes and businesses last year, included 13 episodes and debuted last fall.

Adams, a musician who hosts the series and performs with artists on the show, found out it was nominated when he received a call from its director, Jacob Dellinger, the night of May 18. Adams couldn’t believe what he heard.

“It was just kind of surreal, like this isn’t real,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “Like someone’s pranking you.”

The show has been nominated in the “Best Interview and Content Series” category, he said.

Adams, his wife Mindy and his step-daughter will be attending the Emmy Awards ceremony, he said.

“We’re stoked,” Adams said. “I can always say for the rest of my life, at least I’m an Emmy nominee.”

The locations where the episodes were recorded made the show cool, he said.

The television series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from musical artists known around the world. It features songs performed live on the show.

Episodes from season one were recorded in historic homes, a historically renovated hotel — The Bee Hotel at South Union Street downtown — and other businesses including Crema & Vine coffee shop and wine bar and The Dog-Eared Page bookstore.

Emmys are awarded for artistic and technical achievements in television.

A second season of “The Life of A Musician” is being recorded in Danville.

The first season’s episodes can be viewed at www.thelifeofamusician.com. The series also has pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Episodes feature performers including John Jorgenson, Sammy Shelor, Larry Cordle, Kristy Cox and other musicians.

The second season will air weekly on Blue Ridge Public Television in the region starting sometime in October and end in March.

Musical artists to be featured for the second season include Jenee Fleenor, Lauren Mascitti, Roy Book Binder, Redd Volkaert, Aoife O’Donovan, Darren and Brooke Aldridge, Zach Top, Tim O’Brien and John Cowan.