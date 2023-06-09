Danville Parks and Recreation will celebrate summer with by kicking off a new event, the Ballou Beach Bash, from from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Ballou Park, located at 760 W. Main St. in Danville.

This outdoor event will feature a concert from the beach music band, The Castaways, who perform a mix of beach, soul and rock. Admission to this event is free, although food trucks are available with items to purchase.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating for the event.

“This free event will be fun for all ages,” Danville Parks and Recreation program coordinator Bailey Cline, said. “We’re excited to fill Ballou Park with an evening of music.”

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside Ballou Recreation Center.

Danville Parks and Recreation would like to thank the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region for its support of the Ballou Beach Bash. For more information on the Ballou Beach Bash, call 434-799-5216, visit playdanvilleva.com or email clinebl@danvilleva.gov.