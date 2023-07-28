Chris Young will perform live at Danville’s Carrington Pavilion in September.

The Danville Harvest Jubilee has announced that the multi-platinum global entertainer will be part of the concert series.

Young’s list of accomplishments include membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, more than 5 billion on-demand streams, 13 career No. 1 singles, numerous ACM, AMA, CMA and Grammy nominations, as well as wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards, a news release reported.

In addition, he’s is among Billboard’s top country artists of the decade.

His current single, “Looking for You,” is top-15-and-rising on the Billboard Country & Mediabase radio charts.

Tickets for the Sept. 23 show will go on sale starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 4 at www.DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org. Prices start at $50.

On July 8, Nelly performed before a large crowed at the Carrington Pavilion. Last week, Jake Owen was featured there.

The Carrington Pavilion is located in the Danville River District at 629 Craghead St.

Danville Harvest Jubilee began in 1980 as “Victorian Danville Weekend” and evolved into a multifaceted event including food events, national entertainment and family activities.

Danville Harvest Jubilee was home to the World Tobacco Auctioneering Championship for many years.