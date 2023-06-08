The 2023 Music at the Market, a free summer concert series, continues Thursday outside at the Community Market, with Emanuel Wynter Music.

Also, a Tossing at the Crossing cornhole tournament will be held in conjunction with the tournament.

The concert and tournament begin at 7 p.m. Registration for the cornhole tournament will be onsite from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cornhole tournament will cost $10 a player, with a blind draw for partners after registration closes.

Emanuel Wynter is a violinist, singer and songwriter based in North Carolina. His musical influences range from jazz and the blues to rock and neo-soul. The concert series is sponsored by Danville Harvest Jubilee and Danville Parks and Recreation. The series will continue the second Thursday of each month through September. The remaining shows in the series are:

July 13: Shelton & Williams

Aug. 10: Old 97 Band

Sept 14: Sahara Reggae Band

All shows start at 7 p.m. at the Community Market, 629 Craghead St. Bring a chair or blanket and picnic basket to enjoy the music.

In case of rain, concerts will be moved inside the Community Market located at 629 Craghead St.

For more information, call the Danville Welcome Center at 434-857-3384.