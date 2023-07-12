The American Red Cross is sounding an alarm ahead of a traditional summer slowdown of blood donations in hopes of staving off a possible shortage.

Over at the Sovah Blood Donor Center, donations were strong in June but have tapered off this month, LaTonya Martin, coordinator at the center, told the Register & Bee.

“Summer months [July and August] are usually a slow time for blood donations due to family vacations and travel, as well as summer break for the local students,” she explained.

While two different organizations, the Red Cross and Sovah Health have donation resources in the community for what’s often called “the gift of life.”

Locally, the Red Cross plans a drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at Centra Medical Group Danville located at 414 Park Ave., according to its website.

The nationwide organization reported it collected 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months.

To help with incentives to donate, the Red Cross will enter anyone who gives blood through Aug. 15 for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two. That trip includes “a private shark-dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium,” according to a news release.

The ocean theme comes from the partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of “Shark Week” and the release of “Meg 2: The Trench.”

Also, anyone who donates to the Red Cross through Sunday will receive a $15 gift card via email to a merchant of choice.

When giving to the Sovah Blood Donor Center — or at one of its mobile drives — all of the blood stays within the hospital, so it’s used for the community.

When someone wants to give blood at the Sovah center, workers will perform what’s known as a mini-physical, in which they check a person’s temperature, blood pressure and iron levels to make sure it’s safe to donate. There’s also a questionnaire to complete.

Once everything is approved, the donation process takes about 30 minutes, Martin previously explained to the Register & Bee.

There’s no need for an appointment to donate blood at the Sovah Blood Donor Center located at 159 Executive Drive, Suite K in Danville. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

The Red Cross encourages residents to download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED CROSS to learn more or to schedule an appointment.

While being known for blood donations, the American Red Cross responds to a variety of emergencies.

The local Blue Ridge Chapter announced Monday that Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones, Vice Mayor Gary Miller and Twyla Gatsy will serve on the board of directors to represent Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Gatsy, a 2011 graduate of George Washington High School, works for Danville Public Schools and also founded BeltResoled a nonprofit organization aiming to raise awareness of sexual assault.

“These appointments will increase our presence and programs for disaster victims including home fires, preparedness, including free smoke alarm installs in any home in need, service to our armed forces and their families, blood drives, training services and other programs essential to the health of our communities,” Michelle Dowdy, executive director of the Blue Ridge Chapter of the American Red Cross, said in a prepared statement.