Johnny Mills started his service with the Danville Life Saving Crew more than 41 years ago as a young volunteer.

Earlier this month he was named the nonprofit rescue organization’s chief executive officer, after coming onboard in a full-time capacity in 2017.

Sitting behind his desk Friday at the Danville Area Training Center — the central hub of the life saving crew — he said that while staffing and recruitment will be a major focus, he will never give up on the volunteers, who for decades have been the backbone of the group.

“I always want to leave a place for the volunteers,” he said. “That’s where we came from.”

It’s also where he came from.

Growing up in Clarksville, Mills started his work in the emergency medical field as a kid in Mecklenburg County.

It was in 1982 that he move to the area to go to Danville Community College and “just stayed on.”

That’s also when he started his volunteering stint with the crew. At the time, they had a trainee program that was basically a special group for young folks.

“I had my natural dad, and I had four or five adopted dads here,” he said of the parenting atmosphere of the crew who helped him mature.

In 2017, Chief Robbie Woodall approached Mills about launching a community paramedicine program. It all came about because the life saving crew was seeing the same people calling for help over and over. That in turned bogged down resources.

Most of the time, these weren’t true medical emergencies.

Mills performed research and visited a paramedicine academy in Pittsburgh. When he got back, he put together a business module and a pilot program started with Mills as the coordinator.

Launching the program

At first, he thought it would be a lot of disease management. He soon learned people simply needed connections to resources.

“Danville is very fortunate to have a lot of services, just a lot of people don’t know how to get in touch with them,” he explained. “A lot of those services are there, we are just helping our citizens make those connections.”

The purpose of the program is to identify people who may call 911 for routine situations and help them come up with a solution that doesn’t tie up emergency resources.

It’s not just the life saving crew that’s impacted for these types of calls. It adds extra burden to dispatchers and the Danville Fire Department, which doubles as first responders for the city.

“If I can keep a truck in service, one of my groups can go out and see four or five patients with the the same amount of money,” he explained. “It helps the whole community.”

There are now four full-time community paramedicine workers, and they are looking to hire a fifth.

Having served in leadership roles in the past, taking on the coordinating duties of the new paramedicine program — and now leading the whole organization — seemed almost second nature.

With the community paramedicine initiative, it started with stats and data.

“A lot of that just kind of transferred over to other management areas,” Mills explained.

“Johnny is a true champion for our organization and will provide a high level of expertise,” Woodall said recently when announcing the promotion of Mills to CEO.

When the coronavirus pandemic took hold, Mills then noticed a switch to more disease management.

During the early days, doctor offices weren’t seeing patients and it was difficult to go to a specialty provider.

Thrust into the world telemedicine, some residents didn’t have the means — or knowhow — to navigate the digital doctor visit.

That’s when Mills and his community paramedicine workers stepped in.

He recalled one case when a person who had tested positive for COVID-19 needed to see a pulmonary doctor in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“At the time … his family was scared because they had small children and didn’t wanna run the risk of exposure,” Mills said.

Basically, this patient had no where else to turn.

Mills and his group provided the computer connection and even had the special stethoscopes and tools needed to shuttle data to the pulmonologist.

They also went to pick up medicine for the patient when it was prescribed.

And all of this, is a free service.

The Danville Regional Foundation so far has provided funding for the community paramedic program that’ll last through 2025.

“We’ve gotten really good support from that, so we’re looking to maintain it and continue it,” he said.

When it first started, they identified residents who needed the service based on past calls.

“When you see people calling two and three times, some calling 20 times, that’s how we first started,” he said.

Now they get referrals from police, fire, social services and even the hospital who run across residents who could benefit from the program.

Many of the patients are elderly who are often left with a dwindling circle of people who can help.

“In Danville, a lot of our kids, they grow up and they move away,” Mill explained. That leaves Mom and Dad alone.

Then when their friends die, the resources become all the more scant.

“That’s where we kind of come in … to try to make those connections,” he said.

After the pandemic, they’ve seen a 30% increase of what Mills calls “no transport.” That means someone calls 911, but when the crew gets there, they don’t want to go to the hospital.

“Sometimes the patient just wants to be checked out to be reassured they are OK,” he explained. “Sometimes they couldn’t get into their doctor, for some reason.”

In the end, that puts more of a burden on the rescue group and takes a truck out of service.

Dwindling ranks

It also doesn’t help that there are fewer volunteers — a problem plaguing the nation — available to run calls.

It used to be they would get about eight or nine calls in a 24-hour shift. Now it can be up to 50 in the same time period.

That required adding full-time staff members who are available to handle it all.

“We had to grow into a career situation,” Mills said. “We still have volunteers and will always have volunteers, but with the sheer volume of calls” there was no other solution.

He attributes the growing calls with an aging population, and the overall economy with some people not having insurance.

When it comes to staffing struggles — something exacerbated by the pandemic — there’s a wide array of factors.

“I think a whole lot of it was EMS, fire and police, all of those areas, can be tough work,” he explained. “It’s rewarding work, but it’s tough.”

When COVID-19 started to swirl, the fears hit the life saving crew “pretty hard.”

Essentially, volunteers had to decide: keep going or make a hard choice to step away.

Then there’s the “burn-out factor” that comes about with smaller staff levels. For example, it’s common to have about five people who now do the work of 10.

But he’s not giving up, especially when it comes to volunteers.

“It’s all about promotion,” he said. “A lot of work that we have to do is to explain what EMS looks like — this is who we are, this is some of our needs.”

To help get more people who have little or no experience, they also have something called a recruit academy.

Basically they make a hire and provide all of the training and classes needed for certification.

That’s easy since training is simply another arm of the Danville Life Saving Crew.

More than rescue calls

“We have a wonderful training facility here,” he said. “I want to make sure we have a clear path to continue that training and promote that high-quality training that we have.”

In fact, the Danville Fire Department was using the training facility Friday.

For Mills, retention is as equal — if not more — important than recruitment.

Most of the time, a person generally spends about five of six years in an EMS position before they move on — to management, continue a career in the medical field or search for a new start.

Locally, it’s more like two or three years.

He wants to keep the workers because the experience they have only grows and adds to the organization.

Other parts of the Danville Life Saving Crew are the drones, heavy extrication equipment, dive team and swift-water rescue. All of those members have to be ready to go in a moment’s notice.

That was the case in October 2018 when Tropical Storm Michael drenched the city with record-breaking rain. It turned Riverside Drive into a raging river.

The life saving crew called everyone to help move stranded motorists off the extremely busy roadway to safer ground.

That’s also the moment that left the most lasting impact on Mills.

It was the teamwork.

“Not only within our agency — although we saw a closeness internally — it was with the fire department and the police department, we were in some hairy places doing some tough things,” he explained. “I think when you turn around and check on your partner, that’s words you really can’t express.”