Nearly 10 years ago, Dan River Region organizations and community leaders realized to change the direction of health, they needed to make a collaborative approach.

Year after year, the data seemed to only get worse when it came to medical outcomes for residents living in Danville, Pittsylvania County and Caswell County, North Carolina.

The findings come from an annual report known as the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps via the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

It uses a multitude of information to check the pulse of a city or county.

In the latest findings released earlier this year, Danville ranked 128 out of 133 Virginia localities for the worse health out comes.

That’s one slot down from last year.

In 2014, The Health Collaborative was formed as a networking tool to start a dialog on what’s needed for that change.

“The idea was that The Health Collaborative itself is not a nonprofit,” Maggie Richardson, the regional coordinator, explained in a recent interview in her new office space on Eastwood Drive.

“We’re not the ones developing and operating programs, but we can bring people together to implement the type of strategies that individual organizations can’t do on their own,” she said.

And the issues aren’t as cut and dry as making sure people go to the doctor when sick.

“It’s so much more than just health care,” she explained. “It’s a lot in the community that’s impacting the ability to live healthly lives.”

The first health equity report in 2017 highlighted the disparities in a “deep-dive” that went down to the census level.

Basically, this centered on the individual neighborhoods to illustrate the gap. In some cases, the outcomes changed vastly by just crossing the street.

This was the pivotal point when some people — who may have realized there were gaps — truly saw how wide the disparities are.

“It’s often called the social determinants of health,” she explained.

Now the collaborative is seeking to make changes on the policy and environmental level to get to the main cause of some of the poor health metrics.

“We know that those are the type of changes that moved the needle in those county health rankings,” Richardson said.

When she joined the group in 2019, she was about to start a new plan of action for the collaborative.

Then, the pandemic hit.

“That was very much a challenge,” she said, noting they had to quickly shift the focus. It became a matter of “How do we help our partners survive the day-to-day?”

Since The Health Collaborative itself was a relationship builder, they were in a better position to link organizations together to get through the COVID-19 ordeal.

Other than the physical aspects that pop to mind when the word health surfaces, the collaborative is digging under the surface to get to the real root of the problem.

That includes things like housing and transportation.

For example, it’s not possible to schedule an annual physical if someone doesn’t have a vehicle to go to the doctor. At the same time, managing a chronic illness isn’t on the priority list for a resident who recently became homeless.

The networking

Last year — when life finally got back to a post-pandemic normal — the collaborative hosted a series of community meetings across the region.

Each was geared toward a different audience. One was for religious organizations, another for health care and even government had its own session.

“We had some really good discussions because people were with their peers in these meetings,” Richardson said, meaning they felt more free to talk.

For the first part of the session, they went through a “data walk” that was a more interactive way of showing the information instead of just reading a report.

For the second half, they brought in Dr. Kent Key, a health disparity professor at Michigan State University.

“He seemed to capture the attention” of everyone across the board, Richardson explained.

He talked with the groups about what change would look like for the individual sector.

“The goal was to think about you as an individual within your role in the community,” Richardson said.

After enlisting what she called community ambassadors — courtesy of a grant from the Danville Regional Foundation — they sent people on a grassroots movement to talk to even more residents.

“That was really cool,” she said. “They reached so many people that we never would have.”

Sometimes it was as simple as inviting people over to their living rooms.

“Not everyone feels comfortable coming to a big community meeting,” Richardson explained.

Again, not tied to the medical aspect of health, a lot of people talked about economic opportunity. It’s not just about bringing more jobs to the region. Instead, it’s having quality jobs with benefits and living wages.

The next step

“We felt there was this great momentum,” after the community meetings, Richardson said. So they set out to update the signature Health for All plan, which is basically an outline on how they can go about making change.

They took the feedback from the community, which included a push for more leadership opportunities and government accountability.

“Our thinking was that, we’re in this unique position where we can fill this gap,” she said before explaining the updated vision.

The so-called “Big Goal” includes three aspects. First, it’s to aid organizations, institutions and local governments to implement policy changes. The second part is to help residents advocate for themselves and their community.

The final part is to bring both together in a collaborative effort.

There are local chapters — Danville, Pittsylvania and Caswell — that meet monthly to chart the strategies.

Recently, the Danville group has taken a keen interest in housing, identifying it as the No. 1 issue across the board.

The meetings provided a better understanding at some common misconceptions.

“For a lot of these issues, there’s a feeling like ‘no one is doing anything,’” Richardson said.

Instead, they heard from guest speakers who explained that there are things happening, but at the same time, some groups are limited in what they can do to alleviate the shortage of housing units in the area.

No easy fix

Often Richardson will talk to a group and hear someone say they “can’t wait to see the new numbers” next year because they feel the region has improved.

It’s not that simple.

“That’s always a challenge,” she said. Yet, most people understand the data isn’t going to change overnight.

This is a long-term haul.

At the same time, it’s important to celebrate the small wins. That’s as simple as having a packed house — about 40 to 45 people — who attend the local chapter meetings. Sometimes it’s so many attendees that they have to search for more chairs just so everyone has a place to sit.

For Richardson, that’s engagement — all with volunteer members — is huge.

It’s also an empathy check for many to realize disparities do not represent a personal failing.

“Health is part of our personal responsibility, but there is a much greater responsibility of our communities to create opportunities for people to live healthy lives,” she said.

Sovah Health-Danville CEO Steve Heatherly told the Register & Bee recently that collaboration is one way to fix the health issues.

“This fact requires us to be exceptionally diligent in engaging in partnerships that expand capacity for the community,” he said.

He provided behavioral health as an example.

“It is a nationwide problem and there is certainly a high incidence in the communities we serve,” he said. “Almost no acute care hospital is equipped to deal with all of those issues, but when they aren’t addressed, a disproportionate number of patients in crisis end up in our emergency department, which backs up our whole system of care.”

For Heatherly, the answer is getting to the cause of the problem instead of just waiting for a crisis to happen and respond.

“There aren’t easy solutions but we have to be continually looking for ways we can partner and help,” he said.

Johnny Mills, the recently installed CEO of the Danville Life Saving Crew, experiences on a daily basis that keeping healthy isn’t just about eating the right foods or taking medicine.

“A lot of it is awareness,” he explained.

Mills launched the community paramedicine program for the life saving crew in 2017 after the nonprofit realized some calls were for routine situations and not medical emergencies.

Sometimes residents just needed connections to resources.

Richardson described a similar program encouraged years ago by the collaborative. They mapped out areas of the “super users” of the emergency rooms and started a community health worker project.

These health care navigators didn’t practice medicine. They were all about building relationships.

“Initially the main goal … was how many people they could get connected to a primary care doctor,” Richardson said.

That’s when they discovered the other social determinants are the problem.

“Connecting to primary care for a lot of people is nowhere near the top of the list,” she said.

Still, those community helpers made progress.

“It’s amazing how many people they’ve worked with,” Richardson said, noting that over time it started to make an impact.

Those people who used to frequent the emergency room now have access to other resources and have become self-sufficient.

Hopeful

Richardson is passionate about civic health and making sure people feel hopeful about the future of the community.

“I feel very strongly that this civic health focus is something that could be incredibly impactful,” she said when asked what’s the one thing that could jumpstart a change. “Just because it’s something that would improve our ability to make progress on all of these other issues.”

That includes watching the process of decision making with “leaders who truly represent the community,” and who are not just talking, but having a dialog with residents.

“I know those things sound fluffy, but I truly believe that’s the kind of things that’ll make the difference for everything else,” she said.